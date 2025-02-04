Fantastic Four trailer features perfect The Bear Easter egg

The Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer has dropped, meaning fans have now got a good look at Marvel’s First Family, and also witnessed a very funny nod to The Bear.

The new Fantastic Four trailer looks like it’s getting right what previous Fantastic Four movies got wrong. The film features a first glimpse at Galactus, though admittedly that’s just from behind, towering over the Statue of Liberty.

The teaser also contains a shot of John Malkovich, in an as-of-yet-undisclosed role, though the smart money is on the screen legend playing Ivan Kragoff, aka Marvel super-villain Red Ghost. On top of all this, First Steps also appears to be hiding the movie’s most divisive character.

We also meet the title characters: Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, the latter of whom delivers a lovely little homage to his hit series The Bear.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach pays tribute to The Bear in Fantastic Four trailer

The joke happens at the start of the trailer, when Sue Storm is showing a guest around the Fantastic Four’s penthouse apartment at the top of the Baxter Building.

H.E.R.B.I.E. is making family dinner, and Moss-Bachrach – as Thing – asks how the sauce is coming along.

It’s a pretty random exchange to start proceedings, but less strange when you remember that the actor plays Richie in The Bear, who regularly stirs up trouble in the kitchen. During Season 1, he was all aggression. In Season 2, his criticisms were delivered with a little more charm, which is consistent with how his F4 character now behaves.

FX Ebon Moss-Machrach as Richie in The Bear.

Thing tastes the sauce with his granite finger, and starts clapping while saying, “Okay, is this guy good, or what?” But then in true Richie fashion, he gently undermines the robot by following up with, “I wanna add a couple of cloves of garlic, not because it’s not delicious. I just wanna add a little bit of zip, okay?”

H.E.R.B.I.E. looks at him a little annoyed, like Carmy looking at “Cousin” in The Bear – though that might just be me projecting – and the trailer then starts proper, via sci-fi action and big-budget superhero antics.

