Fantastic Four: The First Steps is still hiding its most divisive new character

The first teaser trailer for Fantastic Four: The First Steps reintroduces Marvel’s first family into the MCU – but one character still hasn’t been unveiled.

It has been nearly 10 years since the Fantastic Four’s last (and infamous) big-screen appearance. Since then, they’ve only shown up via cameos, like John Krasinski being turned to spaghetti in Doctor Strange 2 and Chris Evans’ short-lived return as Johnny Storm in Deadpool & Wolverine.

This year, they’ll (hopefully) get the Marvel movie they’ve always deserved with The First Steps. Expectedly, the teaser focuses heavily on the space-faring quartet and their fame in an alternate ’60s Tomorrowland version of New York.

We get glimpses of John Malkovich’s mysterious character and Galactus, the team’s iconic, planet-munching villain. That leaves just one character.

Where is Julia Garner’s Silver Surfer in Fantastic Four?

Netflix/Marvel

Julia Garner is confirmed to play the Silver Surfer in Fantastic Four: The First Steps; more specifically, she’ll portray Shalla-Bal, Galactus’ Herald.

The star’s casting was met with backlash from some corners – but it isn’t strictly a gender-swapped role. Shalla-Bal appears in Marvel’s comics, but while her partner Norrin Radd took on the mantle, she’ll become the Silver Surfer in the new movie.

There could be a simple reason why we didn’t see her in the trailer: its VFX may not be complete (this would also explain why the teaser didn’t show off Reed Richards’ stretchy powers).

“Definitely saving the stretch and Silver Surfer for their next official trailer,” one user speculated. “I’m still curious about they’re gonna adapt Silver Surfer, I know they’re going with his girlfriend but they didn’t show any of her in the trailer,” another wrote.

“Where’s Julia Garner as the Silver Surfer? We demand to see Julia Garner as the Silver Surfer,” a third posted. “This gives me chills. Still unsure about the Silver Surfer BS,” a fourth added.



Garner hasn’t given anything away. “With the Silver Surfer, there’s still something very mysterious about it,” she told Who What Wear.

“That mystery is very important to me as an actor. It’s such an iconic character, and it felt very different for me. I’ve never played a character like that.”

According to the synopsis, the Fantastic Four will “face their most daunting challenge yet. Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer. And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.”

Until Fantastic Four hits cinemas on July 25, 2025, check out our list of the best MCU movies, the best superhero movies of all time, and how to watch the Marvel Cinematic Universe in order.