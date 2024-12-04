Secret Fantastic Four set discovered by cave explorers in “insane” footage

Many details about the Fantastic Four movie are being kept under wraps, but two urban explorers may have uncovered a secret after stumbling upon an underground abandoned set for the MCU film.

Marvel’s first family is set to make their MCU debut in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which will see Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn take on the respective roles of Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Ben Grimm, and Johnny Storm.

Details and teases have been trickling in, but the latest comes from an unexpected source. Footage captured by the two explorers, who chose to remain anonymous, shows what appears to be an abandoned set from the upcoming MCU movie.

The pair were exploring the UK’s Middleton mine in the Derbyshire Dales when they came across the opening. Nestled approximately 1,000 feet underground was a retro blue and white bus, as well as a stage, lift car, caravan, and lighting.

Although Marvel hasn’t confirmed this to be a set from its film, according to the explorers, “two people who helped support the staff and actors” told them the site was used for The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

The footage also shows another interesting discovery: a lighting map, which features the words “Blue Moon” – the working title for the film. Next to it is the word “Subterranea,” which adds to the rumors Mole Man will be making an appearance.

These rumors heated up earlier this year after a poster was handed out at San Diego Comic-Con, featuring a map with Subterranea on it. This Marvel kingdom exists beneath the surface of the Earth, and branches of it were eventually ruled by the villainous Mole Man.

Since Paul Walter Hauser has been cast in the Fantastic Four movie in a currently undisclosed role, many fans have put two and two together. This latest discovery only adds to the belief he’ll be making his MCU debut.

Taking to X/Twitter, one wrote, “The rumors were already strong, but with the abandoned Fantastic Four’s set inside the mine, it’s practically confirmed: Paul Walter Hauser is playing the Mole Man in The Fantastic Four: First Steps.”

“Fantastic Four leaks potentially confirming Mole Man… let it be true,” said another, while a third added, “The underground set revealed a lighting map for the Subterranea, home of the Mole Man and the Moloids – and confirmed Blue Moon as the working title.”

As said, Marvel is yet to make an official announcement, meaning this is still just a rumor for the time being. Other than the lighting map revelation, viewers have shared their praise for the urban explorers’ discovery.

“Imagine going spelunking and stumbling upon an MCU set, this is WILD,” wrote one, while another said, “YOOO that looks awesome.” A third simply said, “Insane.”

The Fantastic Four is set to release on July 25, 2025.

