Fantastic Four: Margot Robbie “offered” huge role

Marvel may have found its Sue Storm – Margot Robbie is rumored to have been offered the role for the MCU’s upcoming Fantastic Four movie.

Marvel’s first family hasn’t been seen onscreen (excluding John Krasinski’s cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) since 2015’s disastrous reboot. Before that, we had the 2005-2007 double-hander with Chris Evans and co., and then there’s 1994’s unreleased rights-retainer.

In less than two years, they’ll return in the MCU’s Fantastic Four, marking their long-awaited debut in the franchise. The movie will be directed by WandaVision’s Matt Shakman, with War of the Worlds and Avatar scribe Josh Friedman penning the script.

Article continues after ad

The project has also played host to perhaps the most intense casting speculation there’s ever been for a comic book adaptation, with wild rumors and reports circulating almost every week. However, a massive name has suddenly been attached to the film: Margot Robbie.

Margot Robbie rumored for Sue Storm Fantastic Four

According to scooper Daniel Richtman, Margot Robbie has reportedly been offered the role of Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, in the Fantastic Four movie.

This would be Robbie’s second major comic book role, coming after she played Harley Quinn in the DCEU.

Article continues after ad

We should say: like with all rumors, take it with a pinch of salt. Several actresses have been rumored for the role, including Jodie Comer, Daisy Edgar-Jones, and Mila Kunis.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Kunis addressed these reports in a recent interview with James Corden, specifically referencing how the speculation ramped up after she was spotted having lunch with Shakman.

“Apparently, if you go to lunch with somebody that is also in the industry, you then start working together, according to the internet… the next day I was somehow in Fantastic Four,” she said.

Article continues after ad

While denying she’s in the movie, she said she “knows who is… I don’t want to get in trouble with The Mouse [Disney executives], so none of you will find out.”

As for Reed Richards, aka Mr Fantastic, Adam Driver is the latest frontrunner, while Paul Mescal was reportedly offered the role of Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch.

Fantastic Four is due to hit cinemas on February 14, 2025. Find out more about the movie here.