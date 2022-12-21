Fantastic Four: Is Andor star Diego Luna playing Reed Richards in the MCU?

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

Andor star Diego Luna is rumored to be playing a huge MCU role: Reed Richards in the upcoming Fantastic Four movie – but is it true?

They’re Marvel’s first family, but the Fantastic Four have had a bit of a rough ride. The first 1994 movie was made solely to retain the rights, before they reappeared more than 10 years later with Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba, Michael Chiklis, and Chris Evans.

While not upheld as comic book classics, those movies were worlds apart from the disastrous 2015 reboot, coming shortly before Disney’s takeover of 20th Century Fox and all of its superhero assets.

In 2025, the Fantastic Four will return and make their debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – but will Diego Luna make the move from Star Wars to the MCU?

Is Diego Luna in the MCU Fantastic Four movie?

Casting for the MCU Fantastic Four movie hasn’t been confirmed, but Diego Luna is rumored to be playing Reed Richards, aka Mr Fantastic.

It first emerged via @MyTimeToShineH and @CanWeGetToast, two notable leakers, who claimed Luna is one of the frontrunners to play Reed in the MCU movie, alongside Eiza González as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman.

During a recent appearance on Kristian Harloff’s The Sith Council, Luna was asked about the rumor – and while his answer doesn’t necessarily indicate he’s taking on the role, he doesn’t outright deny anything.

“I was talking about that this morning, like the rumors. When you become part of rumors, if half of the rumors were real, you know. It’s just incredible the amount of stuff that I see now out there,” he said.

“The only thing I can tell you, man, is that, for the next two years, I’m busy. In two years, we’ll see if what I want to do is even film. We’ll see.”

Luna starred in one of 2022’s best TV shows with Andor, a Star Wars prequel chronicling the five years prior to Rogue One and the Rebellion’s heroic, tragic efforts to steal the plans to the Death Star.

We’ve technically already seen Reed in the MCU with John Krasinski in Doctor Strange 2, and while his appearance went down well with fans, it appears he won’t be returning to the role.

Another rumor emerged via Jeff Sneider regarding the Fantastic Four – apparently, Austin Butler’s agents have been pushing for him to play the Human Torch.

We’ll update this article if Luna’s casting as Reed is confirmed or totally debunked, and you can find out more about the Fantastic Four movie here.