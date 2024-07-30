Fantastic Four fans can hear Galactus’ “perfect voice” in this incredible movie

Fans looking forward to the upcoming The Fantastic Four: First Step’s Galactus have just pointed out there’s already a chilling preview of what the character’s voice may sound like.

When The Fantastic Four: First Steps releases in 2025, English actor Ralph Ineson will be the first true live-action Galactus, replacing the infamous “swarm cloud” approach to the Devourer of Worlds from 2007’s Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.

Though all anyone has seen of Galactus so far has been a brief glimpse in SDCC footage of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, fans on X think they’ve found a perfect example of what Ineson’s Galactus will sound like.

The clip they found is from 2021’s The Green Knight, a medieval epic based on the classic poem Sir Gawain and the Green Knight. The film stars Dev Patel as Sir Gawain, who faces Ineson’s Green Knight in a quest to prove his courage.

The scene in question is from early in the film. The Green Knight tells the Knights of the Round Table that any knight who lands a blow on him will win his legendary green axe, but must agree to receive an equal blow in one year.

Gawain decapitates the Green Knight, and the Round Table watches in awe as the Green Knight picks up his own head and points it directly at the shocked Gawain, taunting him with a somber proclamation of “one year hence” and a bone-chilling laugh.

Ineson is terrifying as the Green Knight in the scene, thanks largely to the deep timbre of his voice. It is a perfect example of how Inison’s voice could be a defining trait for the gigantic Galactus.

Little is known as of this writing about First Steps, such as how Galactus will figure into the plot. Fans should start finding out more about the film soon, though, as it’s slated for a 2025 release date.

