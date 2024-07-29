Fantastic Four fans are begging for just one more thing after Marvel’s SDCC panel

Thanks to SDCC, Marvel fans have a slightly better idea of what to expect for the upcoming Fantastic Four movie, but the tease has left everyone wanting one more thing.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is set to outdo every previous superhero movie that covered Marvel’s first family. With a retro-futuristic setting and not one, but two huge villains in the Silver Surfer and Galactus, promises are being made every day.

The San Diego Comic-Con panel helped develop the hype for the upcoming Marvel movie, with a sneak peak at some early visuals and the news of Michael Giacchino joining as the composer. All great signs, but nothing has fans more desperate for details than Pedro Pascal’s tease of his costume.

Article continues after ad

“It was really cool,” he told Variety when asked about trying on his suit for the first time. “I think there’s something that happens to you when you look into a mirror and you feel the reference of it all, and it’s you. And it’s really hard to describe but it definitely is a trip, and it starts the journey.”

Article continues after ad

In both the 2005 and 2015 iterations of the Fantastic Four, the team of superheroes were given the X-Men treatment. Their bright blue comic-book suits had been traded in for darker, tighter versions of their costumes.

Article continues after ad

But with the ’60s aesthetic and homage to retro designs, it seems as though the new movie will lean into a more classic look. And with the accompanying art released by Marvel, fans can very well expect the vintage costumes from the comics.

This, paired with Pascal’s tease, has many Marvel fans begging for a first glance at the costumes in real life.

“I know he took a selfie in that costume, I need to see it NOW,” wrote one X/Twitter user.

Article continues after ad

“Can WE see him in costume PLEASE,” asked another.

Another demanded: “WHERE IS THE FOOTAGE.”

“I cannot wait to see those beautiful blue suits,” said one comment.

It’ll be a while yet before anyone can see those signature suits on the big screen. The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives on July 25, 2025.

Article continues after ad

Until then, check out our guides on Captain America 4, Spider-Man 4, and The Avengers 5. Don’t miss our breakdown of the entire Marvel Phase 6, too.