Fantastic Four early footage shown at SDCC reveals first look at Galactus

Marvel’s first family made an appearance at the 2024 SDCC, and with them came a sneak peak of some Fantastic Four test footage.

Hall H attendees at the San Diego Comic-Con got their first look at the cast of The Fantastic Four: First Steps on July 27. Director Matt Shakman also arrived at the panel to unveil some details about the upcoming Marvel movie.

Along with an appearance from the Fantasticar and the news that Michael Giacchino would be scoring the new movie, audiences were shown some test footage. Most notably, the first look finally revealed the supervillain known as Galactus. And boy, he’s a big guy.

Although the Marvel movie is due to begin filming on Tuesday, July 30, test footage has been compiled together to give audiences a tease of what’s to come. It was screened in Hall H, and screenshots and clips have since been leaked onto social media.

In the reel, fans got a good look of the Fantastic Four gang. Reed Richards is teaching a science class, Ben Grimm (aka The Thing) is a contestant on a dating show, and yes – Johnny Storm is blond. It paints as the team as a perfect family unit, having dinner together once a week and prepping for a space mission.

But the biggest reveal came at the end of the footage, which showed Galactus’ huge head looking in through the window of a skyscraper.

His last on-screen appearance was as a cloud in 2007’s Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. At least now, fans can rest assured they’ll get a good look at his face. Or, at least, his eyes.

From the footage, it’s clear that The Fantastic Four is leaning into its retro roots, with a world that appears vintage and futuristic all at once. It also allowed for a tease of the crew’s bright blue costumes – something that’s been anticipated by fans of the characters for years.

