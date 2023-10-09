Fantastic Four director claims production has been “nonstop” through Hollywood strikes 

As fans eagerly await Marvel’s new Fantastic Four movie, the film’s director has revealed that production has been ongoing despite the strike.

Marvel’s first family — The Fantastic Four — are set to make their return to the big screen sometime in 2024.

Though the group has been portrayed in three live-action films with two different casts, a new Fantastic Four film is currently in the works.

This latest movie will be notable, however, as it will be the first time that Marvel’s first family becomes a part of the expansive MCU.

Fantastic Four director explains how production has been on-going

While speaking with Collider, Fantastic Four director Matt Shakman discussed how Marvel’s latest team-up film would be filming very soon.

“Yes, we are definitely gonna go in front of cameras next year,” Shakman said, “Probably the spring. [It will shoot in] London. Pinewood.”

When asked about the film’s screenplay, Shakman said, “It’s different in so many ways. I wish I could be specific. I wish I could say more. But we are doing things very differently from a story standpoint, from an approach to the filmmaking standpoint, that really fits the material.

I wish I could say more. I would love to, but I can’t. But I think it’s going to be unlike anything you’ve seen before, and certainly unlike anything at Marvel that you’ve seen before.”

Shakman also expressed how working on Fantastic Four was his “dream” project to work on and, despite the ongoing writers’ and actors’ strike, the production team has been “working with the effects and with production design and building our world, and that’s been incredibly exciting.”

You can find out more about the MCU’s Fantastic Four movie here.