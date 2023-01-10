Fantastic Four: Adam Driver rumored for Reed Richards

Star Wars actor Adam Driver is reportedly being considered for Reed Richards in the MCU’s Fantastic Four movie.

With a 2025 Fantastic Four movie on the way in the MCU‘s sixth phase, there have been plenty of developments, with WandaVision‘s Matt Shakman set to direct while Disaster Wedding’s Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer have written the script.

With production expected to begin later this year or early next year, casting rumors are raging across the internet, and there has been plenty of speculation about who will be playing the leading role of Reed Richards.

While John Krasinski played Mr. Fantastic in Doctor Strange 2, it has never been confirmed that he would be reprising the role in a solo movie. This has left the door open for any other actors to come in, ranging from Penn Badgley to Diego Luna. And now this line up includes Adam Driver, who is rumored to be in discussions for the role.

Could Adam Driver be Mr Fantastic?

Speaking on The Hot Mic Podcast, insider Jeff Sneider recently revealed that he had been told that Adam Driver had met with Marvel Studios last summer for the role of Reed Richards, or even potentially Doctor Doom. And while this rumor came from an admittedly “unproven” source, he noted that it “smells right.”

Furthermore, Beyond the Trailer also recently hinted that Driver would be playing Mr Fantastic in the upcoming Marvel reboot, stating that he is “a front-runner for a certain stretchy role.”

Adam Driver is of course most well known for his role as Kylo Ren in the most recent Star Wars trilogy, so he isn’t a stranger to big Disney-led franchises.

He has also acclaimed prestige for himself by landing two Oscar nominations for his role in Marriage Story and BlacKkKlansman. The actor is currently working on upcoming films Megalopolis, 65, and Ferrari, but since most of those films are in post-production, his schedule is probably open, leaving a door ajar into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

But ultimately, nothing has been confirmed about anyone’s casting for the Fantastic Four movie. Perhaps fans can expect some Marvel announcements at San Diego Comic-Con this year, but only time will tell.

Fantastic Four premieres in cinemas on February 14, 2025. Find out more here.