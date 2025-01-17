Fans won’t have to wait long for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

Daredevil fans may have had to wait 7 long years between the Netflix series and Daredevil: Born Again, but it looks like they won’t have to wait long for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2.

Netflix’s Daredevil series, the flagship outing for its short-lived series of Defenders projects, premiered its third and final season in October 2018. Fans were thrilled to see Charlie Cox officially join the MCU with an appearance in She-Hulk, a sort of soft-launch in advance of Daredevil: Born Again. Fans praised the new trailer, including the return of favorite performers and character interpretations.

Article continues after ad

Seven years was a long wait, but according to Charlie Cox it sure looks like Marvel is moving full steam ahead on Season 2.

Marvel is already set to film Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

According to series star Charlie Cox, who plays Matt Murdock/Daredevil in both the Netflix series and its Marvel continuation, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will already be in production by the time Season 1 hits Disney+.

Article continues after ad

At FAN EXPO San Francisco, Cox began by admitting how long it had been between series. “It’s been so many years since we released any Daredevil content,” the star admitted, “I’m really excited about it.”

Article continues after ad

Cox added, “By the time we release [Born Again] on March 4th, we’ll already be shooting season 2,” he says, “So it’s just a gift that keeps on giving, really.”

It’s exciting to know in advance that Marvel is already running full steam ahead on a second season, especially since the team promised from the drop to keep the series’ visceral action intact.



There have also been rumors that Daredevil might take a big screen leap for Avengers: Doomsday, thanks in large part to a social media post by his trainers. That hasn’t been officially confirmed (they’re keeping it tightly under wraps, but the film will involve a large host of characters), but it’s certainly plausible given Marvel Studios’ clear intent to keep Daredevil around as a flagship character.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While we wait for Daredevil: Born Again to premiere, check out everything we know about it, Avengers: Doomsday, and Captain America: Brave New World.