Fans think The Flash movie will “destroy the DC universe” before reboot

Amid Wonder Woman 3’s cancelation and other plans under James Gunn, DC fans have a theory: The Flash movie will see the current universe “destroyed” before it’s rebooted.

Gunn and Peter Safran aren’t messing around with DC Studios. Their plan to tell the “biggest story ever told” is already in motion, with Wonder Woman 3 axed, Man of Steel 2 possibly scrapped, and Jason Momoa out as Aquaman and in as Lobo.

As for Black Adam… well, let’s just say the hierarchy of the DC universe is about to change, but not in the way Dwayne Johnson was hoping for.

While their plans have yet to be confirmed, many believe Gunn and Safran are plotting a hard reboot of the DCEU and starting anew, and The Flash could bring it all to a close.

Fans say The Flash should “reset” the DC universe

The Flash movie, marking Ezra Miller’s first (and likely last) solo outing as the titular speedster, has endured delays and several controversies; notably, Miller issued an apology and revealed they’re seeking treatment for “complex mental health issues” after the scandals.

The film, directed by Andy Muschietti, is set to follow The Flash as he “travels through time to prevent the murder of his mother, but unwittingly causes changes that result in the creation of a multiverse.”

With Gunn and Safran looking to shake-up the DCEU, fans think this could be the perfect opportunity to “destroy” the universe we know and start fresh.

“Can The Flash end with Ezra Miller just straight up destroying the universe? It’d just be so fitting,” one user wrote.

“If a full reboot of DC is planned, doesn’t it make sense to swap The Flash and Aquaman 2 so The Flash comes last? At least they could use that film to ‘reset’ the entire thing at the end, thus keeping the overall ‘universe’ moving forward instead of an unexplained start-over,” another wrote.

“The Flash movie is going to end with Barry tripping over his feet and triggering the end of the universe,” a third tweeted.

“The Flash is literally the ultimate get out of jail card. It’s a great way to reboot the whole universe if done properly. If it is a total reboot it shouldn’t have loose ends. End the DCEU for good. Give all the characters closing arcs. It should absolutely swap with Aquaman 2,” a fourth wrote.

The Flash is due for release on June 16, 2023.

