Fans outraged as Netflix removes beloved TV show with 100% Rotten Tomatoes score

Netflix has been caught on the bad side of rom-com fans after it was announced beloved show Jane the Virgin is leaving the platform.

Despite the slate of new TV shows and new movies being added to Netflix every day, the streaming service has caught the wrath of Jane the Virgin fans, since the romance is leaving the catalog on September 5, 2024.

In case you’re not keeping track of time, that’s tomorrow. This means there’s only a few more hours for you to get your Jane the Virgin fill if you’re already in the middle of a rewatch.

The show originally aired on The CW, following the story of a woman called Jane, a virgin who accidentally becomes impregnated by artificial insemination when her gynecologist mixes up appointments.

The CW

Styled as a comedic telenovela, Jane the Virgin quickly developed a loyal fanbase and went on to be nominated for a Golden Globe award for Best TV Series for a Musical or Comedy. Its star, Gina Rodriguez, would also win a Golden Globe for Best Actress.

The series also holds an impressive 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, proving it to be a real favorite among fans and critics alike. Naturally, then, angry comments are coming in waves on social media.

“Cannot believe Netflix is taking off Jane the Virgin this is outrageous,” said one fan on X.

“I wanted to do a Fall rewatch of Jane the Virgin but it’s leaving Netflix in five f**king days???? wtf???” added another.

One user wrote: “Netflix you should feel shame. Jane the Virgin is my comfort show and now I will never feel comfort again so thanks.”

“Netflix we’re beefing, why would you get rid of Jane the Virgin?” wrote a fourth.

Given the show’s popularity, it’s likely it’ll find another streaming home before too long. Until then, all five seasons are available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+.

