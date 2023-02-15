Fans “need” new Tom Cruise & Steven Spielberg movie after emotional reunion

Footage of Steven Spielberg and Tom Cruise’s emotional reunion at an Oscars event has fans saying one thing: they want them to work together again on a new movie.

In the early 2000s, it appeared to be the beginning of a beautiful, powerful friendship. Cruise first teamed with Spielberg in 2002’s Minority Report, before collaborating once more in 2005’s War of the Worlds.

They’re two of the director’s best movies, bolstered by the alchemy of Cruise’s charisma and Spielberg’s peerless filmmaking. Alas, their relationship seemed to fall apart amid Cruise’s behavior in interviews and his involvement in Scientology in the mid-aughts.

Article continues after ad

A decade-and-a-half later, the pair embraced each other in a hug ahead of this year’s Academy Awards, and fans want the two titans to work together again.

Tom Cruise & Steven Spielberg reunite – and fans want a new movie

A clip from this week’s Oscars luncheon was shared on Twitter by @marisatomay, in which Spielberg told Cruise he “saved Hollywood’s ass… you might have saved theatrical distribution.”

Spielberg is referencing Top Gun: Maverick, 2022’s second-highest-grossing movie and one of the Best Picture nominees this year.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The video has racked up more than 2.2 million views, with one user writing: “When will the two queens come together and maximize their joint slay again?”

Article continues after ad

“They’re besties again,” another wrote. “Steven, get the Cruise missile into your Western and you guys are printing money. It would seriously heal the world,” a third tweeted.

“Please start working together again. Please,” a fourth wrote. “I thought these guys hated each other, I guess not. Hopefully they can do another collab,” a fifth tweeted.

Over the past two years, Spielberg has mentioned his interest in directing a Western. Cruise has only starred in one Western: 1992’s Far and Away, alongside Nicole Kidman. Come hell or high water, the boys need to get back together.

Check out our list of this year’s Oscar nominees here.