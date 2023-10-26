Fans clash over Paddington nationality “Paddinglore”

Paddington the Bear is set to head off on his third cinematic adventure – Paddington In Peru – but some fans are confused about his nationality.

With two adventures in London under his belt, Paddington on the big screen, Paddington 3 is set to see the fan-favorite bear head off on an international trip of a lifetime.

According to available plot details, Paddington In Peru will focus on the Brown family setting off to South America in order to visit Aunt Lucy, who is living in a retirement home there. However, a mystery soon rears its head, prompting Paddington to try and find answers in the Amazon rainforest.

While Paddington has clearly made himself at home in the U.K., many fans have been surprised to learn that he’s actually Peruvian – although not everyone is buying it.

Fans debate Paddington’s British or Peruvian “Paddinglore”

So, which is true – is Paddington British or Peruvian? According to fans, the “Paddinglore” clearly holds the answer.

In response to the Paddington 3 release date announcement, one X/Twitter user posted “Some people are asking why Paddington is going to Peru… oh why is he going home? did you not remember Paddington is Peruvian… you FAKE fan f***ing piece of S***.”

Unsurprisingly, the post for a lot of heated responses, resulting in the Padding-thread of all threads.

“Damn I showed this to my bf thinking he’d laugh with me but he just looked at me with a serious face and said “ya he’s going home… how did you not know this,” one replied. “Can’t believe people aren’t up to date with the PaddinLore,” stated another.

“Oh yeah well why does he have a British accent then?????” a third user retaliated, prompting a barrage of memes suggesting that Paddington is Latino and has been displaced by continuing geopolitics.

“When Queen Elizabeth died this was how I found out,” one user signaled to Paddington’s personal relationship with Her Majesty, with another fan adding “Fake Paddington fans don’t even know the lore.”

According to official Paddinglore, Paddington did indeed originally come from Peru. He was brought up there by his Aunt Lucy, following an earthquake when he was a few weeks old. When Lucy went to retire in Lima, she sent Paddington to London – which is set to inform the plot for Paddington 3.

Some fans have also picked up on real-life accuracies for Paddington’s nationality.

“Fun fact, the bear species native to Peru is the Andean bear or spectacled bear. They are similar to black beads in size and lean more vegetarian in diet. Paddington is portrayed as brown in most adaptations because brown bears are more familiar to Western audiences,” one user wrote.

Paddington In Peru will be released on January 17, 2025, in the U.S. and November 8, 2024, in the U.K.

