Fans claim X-Men Origins Wolverine is a good movie after Deadpool 3 news

Amid the announcement of Deadpool 3 – and the return of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine – fans are claiming retrospectively that X-Men Origins: Wolverine is actually a good movie.
Before the multiverse jumbled our brains in the MCU, the X-Men universe was already wreaking timeline havoc. Movies like Days of Future Past attempted to course correct the confusion.
One movie that caused further head scratching was X-Men Origins: Wolverine, which was intended to depict a definitive version of Logan’s beginnings. The movie was famously leaked online, with uncompleted VFX, before its lukewarm reception in theaters.
The news of Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 has fans looking retrospectively at the movie, with some claiming it deserves a second chance.
X-Men Origins Wolverine hailed as a “great” movie by Deadpool fans
Yes, it is true. Fans are looking back positively on X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Sadly, they aren’t referencing the underrated tie-in game of the same name. Twitter users are expressing their reflective responses on the X-Men spin-off movie, as fans band together to celebrate the return of Hugh Jackman.
One fan, @buckromanova stated: “X-Men Origins Wolverine is a great movie and you all are just cowards.”
“Pls be serious for once. X-Men Origins Wolverine was good,” wrote Twitter user @inlostworlld.
Another fan claimed that “no one talks about x men origins: wolverine enough for me. so good.”
The reappraisal of the X-Men movie has gained comparisons to that of James Cameron’s Avatar. With Cameron’s sequel set to release this December, many have gone back to the 2009 adventure to find a renewed perspective on the billion-dollar tentpole.
Movie critic Richard Newby added to the conversation, saying that he’s “ready for folks to start reappraising the Fox X-Men films, even the ‘bad’ ones, now that they’re in the MCU.
“It’s the Avatar phenomenon. It’s a beautiful thing, not least of all because I remain vindicated.”
X-Men Origins: Wolverine was lambasted at time of release for its lacklustre story and highly divisive characterization of Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool – appearing for the first time in live-action.
Deadpool 3 releases in theaters on September 6, 2024. Find out more here.