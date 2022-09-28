Fans claim X-Men Origins Wolverine is a good movie after Deadpool 3 news

Sam Comrie is a journalist based in South Yorkshire, UK. He has an MA in Multimedia Journalism and joined Dexerto in 2021 after producing content for NME and Red Bull Gaming. Sam writes about the latest gaming, TV & Movies and trending entertainment news. Whether it’s what’s happening in the world of Marvel, Star Wars or DC Comics, streamers such as Pokimane and Mizkif, or updates on Fortnite and Modern Warfare, Sam is on it. He loves playing the likes of Fortnite and Call of Duty and enjoys watching Peep Show, Succession and Michael Mann movies. Contact him here: [email protected]

Amid the announcement of Deadpool 3 – and the return of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine – fans are claiming retrospectively that X-Men Origins: Wolverine is actually a good movie.

Before the multiverse jumbled our brains in the MCU, the X-Men universe was already wreaking timeline havoc. Movies like Days of Future Past attempted to course correct the confusion.

One movie that caused further head scratching was X-Men Origins: Wolverine, which was intended to depict a definitive version of Logan’s beginnings. The movie was famously leaked online, with uncompleted VFX, before its lukewarm reception in theaters.

The news of Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 has fans looking retrospectively at the movie, with some claiming it deserves a second chance.

X-Men Origins Wolverine hailed as a “great” movie by Deadpool fans

Yes, it is true. Fans are looking back positively on X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Sadly, they aren’t referencing the underrated tie-in game of the same name. Twitter users are expressing their reflective responses on the X-Men spin-off movie, as fans band together to celebrate the return of Hugh Jackman.

One fan, @buckromanova stated: “X-Men Origins Wolverine is a great movie and you all are just cowards.”

“Pls be serious for once. X-Men Origins Wolverine was good,” wrote Twitter user @inlostworlld.

Another fan claimed that “no one talks about x men origins: wolverine enough for me. so good.”

The reappraisal of the X-Men movie has gained comparisons to that of James Cameron’s Avatar. With Cameron’s sequel set to release this December, many have gone back to the 2009 adventure to find a renewed perspective on the billion-dollar tentpole.

Movie critic Richard Newby added to the conversation, saying that he’s “ready for folks to start reappraising the Fox X-Men films, even the ‘bad’ ones, now that they’re in the MCU.

“It’s the Avatar phenomenon. It’s a beautiful thing, not least of all because I remain vindicated.”

X-Men Origins: Wolverine was lambasted at time of release for its lacklustre story and highly divisive characterization of Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool – appearing for the first time in live-action.

Deadpool 3 releases in theaters on September 6, 2024. Find out more here.