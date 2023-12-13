What makes a good Christmas movie? According to social media users, festive flicks in the last 20 years have been nowhere near “good enough.”

Let’s face it – when it comes to watching a Christmas movie, there’s a selective back catalog that many of us will faithfully return to. From Home Alone to The Muppets Christmas Carol, iconic festive films are frequently on rotation.

However, some social media users have sparked debate by claiming that no new Christmas movies are “good enough” to reach the heights of greatness.

Even though we’ve arguably been inundated with choices in the last 20 years, do any of the festive films actually stack up?

Fans claim modern Christmas movies “aren’t good enough” anymore

An X/Twitter debate has sparked controversy after claiming that no Christmas movies made in the last 20 years are “good enough” for the holiday season.

“There hasn’t been a new Christmas movie good enough to watch every holiday season in over 20 years,” the initial tweet begins. “Don’t get me wrong I love watching Elf and Home Alone over and over but nothing has been worth adding to the rotation in a generation.”

“That’s only true if you don’t ascribe to the idea that Die Hard is a brand new Christmas miracle every time you watch it,” one user argued, with the original poster stating: “This definitely qualifies but again, came out decades ago.”

“Appreciate it only just scrapes in time-wise but still… The Family Stone,” another chimed in. “The early 2000s was the last run of Christmas insta-classics,” they replied.

However, other users have been quick to prove the Christmas movies theory wrong.

“Hey, listen, I get it. I’m very stingy about my Christmas movies too and they have to hit the right note. You need to watch Klaus. I won me over in one viewing. It’s a modern classic. I beg of you take this chance,” one user posted.

“A movie doesn’t have to be “good” to become an annual tradition!!!!” another user said of Dolly Parton’s Netflix movie Christmas on the Square.

Movies such as The Holdovers, Last Christmas, and The Christmas Chronicles were also all suggested for Christmas greatness.

“There’s definitely a quality issue when it comes to holiday films. Not a lot of effort being put into most of them, and the standards set by Christmas Story, Home Alone, Die Hard, Santa Clause are so high that we might never see a movie that rises to their level,” one user mused.

“That said: Spirited last year took some big swings, and it’s definitely on my go-to list now. I’ve also returned to Christmas Chronicles twice now. Another film that was super-inventive with the genre.”

