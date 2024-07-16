The Acolyte comes to an end tomorrow, and I hate to say it, but it’s going to end in a bloodbath.

Call me Darth Depresso (Still a better name than Darth Plagueis) if you like, but I just can’t see it ending any other way. Sadly, though, our new favorite Star Wars characters weren’t doomed by Qimir’s crimson blade or Mae’s knives; instead, the death blow came from the fully operational Star Wars canon.

Those familiar with the Star Wars timeline will know that during the events of Episode 1: The Phantom Menace, the Sith were thought to be wiped out. To quote everyone’s favorite lumpy-headed Jedi master, Ki-Adi-Mundi, “The Sith are extinct. They have been for nearly a millennium.”

Yet in The Acolyte, we’ve got what seems to be a Sith apprentice running around, turning Jedi padawans into lightsaber pin cushions, and having Jedi masters assassinated, which suggests one of two things.

Sol and Qimir could die

The first is that the Jedi, in their arrogance, decided Qimir and Mae weren’t true Sith and buried their existence, or the news of the Sith’s return never reached them because the team sent to investigate came down with a terminal case of lightsaber in the chest.

While the first option could be true, it seems unlikely to me. Sol, the Jedi Master tasked with investigating Qimir’s rampage, seems like the tenacious type. I can’t see him willingly burying the news when the fate of the Republic potentially hangs in the balance.

No, it seems much more likely that Sol simply wasn’t in a position to warn the Jedi about the rise of the Dark Side. That means one thing: we’re getting a second (smaller) Jedi massacre in The Acolyte finale.

Sol’s ultimate fate has been teased from the start of The Acolyte. He was one of the Jedi on Mae’s hitlist, and we know he was partially responsible for the massacre of the Brendok witches. There’s just no way he walks out of the finale alive. He’ll likely let himself be killed by Mae, who’ll finally fulfill her mission to kill a Jedi with no weapon. Why will Mae be the one to get the killing blow?

Well, she’s the one who lost the most due to Sol’s superior Jedi attitude and also because Qimir’s going to be too busy being a corpse to murder him. Oh, sorry, did I not say? Yes, Qimir will likely learn that not even having arms sculpted by the Greek gods can save you from death and continue the grand Star Wars tradition of the villain meeting a sticky end. It also explains why Palpatine does not mention him to Anakin while telling him a story the Jedi wouldn’t.

It’s not all bad news, though. I think Mae and Osha will probably survive the events of the finale. Still, they’ll likely go into hiding to avoid drawing the attention of the Jedi and live the rest of their lives in peace.

Sol and Qimir may get a brief reprieve from their death sentences if The Acolyte gets a Season 2, presuming their characters are part of that story. Still, even then, it’s only a delay, not a pardon. The writing’s on the wall for those two characters, and it’s written in blood.

