Fallout accidentally proves why Borderlands movie is a massive failure

The success of movies and TV based on games like Fallout and Borderlands can be measured in viewership, sure, but game sales also tell a story.

Borderlands is almost certain to be one of the biggest flops of the year, if not in recent memory. Its initial 0% Rotten Tomatoes score set the tone for a film that has become a punchline almost immediately (as of this writing, Borderlands sits at a better but still alarming 9%).

But there are other ways to gauge the success of a video game property, as revealed by TikTok user UltraOZU. They run a retro game store and highlighted a huge difference between Borderlands and other video game properties, such as Prime Video’s Fallout.

According to the TikToker, his retro game store is currently flush with copies of Borderlands games. Comparatively, he quickly sold out of Fallout and Twisted Metal games when their respective shows hit, holding up what he says is the first copy of Fallout: New Vegas the store got in months.

It speaks to the broader problem with the Borderlands movie: even among those who like it, no one seems that invested. Fans aren’t leaving the theater seeking to play the games that inspired the film.

It doesn’t look to be a case of digital versus physical, either. Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition and Borderlands 3 are seeing some upticks in player count (according to Steam tracking website SteamDB), but nowhere near the server-imploding numbers Fallout 76 enjoyed after the Prime Video series debuted.

While the film franchise seems to be dead in the water, at least there is some good news for fans of the game, which appears to have a fourth entry in development. The movie, meanwhile, has currently earned less than $20 million against a budget of over $110 million.

If you're looking for more Borderlands, you can read all about the film's most obscure Easter eggs or its soundtrack.

