Fallen Idols viewers slam “unbelievable” inclusion of Nick Carter superfans

Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter includes a number of self-confessed Nick Carter superfans, causing outrage among a number of viewers who have slammed the “unbelievable” decision.

Following on from Quiet on Set, Investigation Discovery’s new true crime docu-series centers on the Carter family, including the various sexual assault allegations and lawsuits against the Backstreet Boys singer.

The three women who have sued Nick in the past appear in Fallen Idols to share their side of the story, including Dream singer Melissa Schuman, Ashley Repp (friend of Nick’s sister Angel), and Shannon “Shay” Ruth, the first to take legal action.

Article continues after ad

Nick has refuted these allegations while filing his own countersuit, with Carter’s lawyer Dale Hayes Jr. describing the claims presented in the docu-series as “outrageous.” Meanwhile, a number of the star’s “superfans” appear to show their support.

One who goes by Tiffany says, “I don’t believe the allegations against Nick Carter.” Another, named Debra, adds, “He doesn’t have it in him to do that.” The segment finishes with superfan Stephanie stating, “The whole Nick army is behind him.”

Article continues after ad

The decision to include statements from the singer’s loyal followers has been questioned by numerous Fallen Idols viewers. Over on Reddit, one said, “I cannot believe they included superfan interviews.

Article continues after ad

“Since they have no personal connection with either Carter, it adds nothing to the documentary other than make me question the integrity. Did they just need to fill air time? Hopes are low for the rest of the series.”

Another agreed, writing, “I thought the same thing! Those fans are obviously biased, only have their own opinion and not facts, and brought nothing at all to the story. Waste of time on the episode.”

“The super fan sh*t was lame,” added a third. “I thought the documentary was pretty well done otherwise. He needs to be in prison.”

ID Stephanie is one of multiple Nick Carter superfans who appear in Fallen Idols

Many similar sentiments have been shared over on X/Twitter, including this person who said, “Not them including Superfans in this documentary. That’s crazy!” A second commented, “‘Superfans’ of Nick Carter say that ‘Nick isn’t capable of that.’ You don’t know him!”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Others saw it differently, however, considering whether they were brought on to show how Nick has garnered support in spite of the various allegations against him, and how dedicated the Backstreet Boys fans are.

“I think they were trying to just show the background of how famous Nick and the BSB were,” said one fan in response to the post, to which the OP replied, “True, I just thought they would use actual data or media footage to accomplish that instead of random people.”

Another added, “Considering the documentary noted that Nick declined to be interviewed, the creators of this documentary probably felt obligated to throw some sort of ‘Nick advocate’, to try to appear to play fair, or give an opposing view of the claims made. Just my thoughts.”

Article continues after ad

Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter is available to stream on Max now. For more true crime, find out about 50 Cent’s P Diddy documentary, how to watch the Burning Sun documentary in the US, and whether Ashley Madison’s Sam and Nia Rader are still together.