Fallen Idols viewers “shocked” by Nick Carter “smear campaign” allegations

Investigation Discovery’s latest true crime docu-series, Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter, has garnered a strong reaction, with some viewers left shocked by “smear campaign” allegations.

Hot on the heels of the explosive revelations made in Quiet on Set, ID is back with a new documentary series centering on the many allegations against the Backstreet Boys singer and his strained relationship with his late younger brother.

In Fallen Idols, three women who accused Nick of sexual assault come forward, including: Dream singer Melissa Schuman; Ashley Repp, friend of Nick’s sister Angel; and Shannon “Shay” Ruth, the first to file a lawsuit against Nick.

The pop star, who denies the allegations, has received continued support from his loyal fanbase, with a number of “superfans” appearing in the docu-series and others taking to social media to claim it’s part of a “smear campaign.”

“It’s disgusting and evil how @HBOMaxRP @StreamOnMax made a smear campaign documentary about Nick Carter w/ false allegations against him written by some fan fiction obsessed weirdos,” said one on X/Twitter.

“Nick Carter didn’t rape anyone, he’s the victim of a vicious smear campaign,” wrote another, while a third added, “We care deeply, love fiercely and fight for who and what we believe in and we will fight for you @nickcarter.”

Viewers of Fallen Idols have since reacted to the outpouring of support from Backstreet Boys fans after learning more about the various allegations against Nick.

“The Nick Carter doc is shocking! Not cause he’s an abuser… that doesn’t really surprise me. But because of this random cult following supporting him en masse,” commented one. “Like I never stopped jammin Backstreet either, but THAT’S the guy people aren’t gonna bring pitchforks for? Crazy.”

Another, who spoke in support of Melissa following the doc’s premiere, said, “I hope Nick Carter’s paying y’alls fan accounts time and a half tonight! Seeing the same ones leaving the same messages on people’s posts lol. Most blocked me so I’m sure I’m not seeing the half of it.”

A third added, “Did a quick peruse and I had no idea Nick Carter had stans like this. Y’all need to grow up now.”

ID president Jason Sarlanis spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about facing the “wrath of the BSB Army”, explaining that it wasn’t much of a concern when it came to creating Fallen Idols.

“Regardless of the subject matter, when anybody’s brave enough to share their story — as the three women who are featured in this docu-series did — we want to use our platform to empower them and give them a voice,” he told the outlet.

“Regardless of who they might be speaking about, we want to empower the survivors and not be so focused necessarily on the potential perpetrator.”

Sarlanis went on to say: “The fact that there is such a fan base makes it a relevant story to look at. These are lawsuits that are happening, and it feels like a very topical story because of that.”

Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter Episodes 1-2 are streaming on Max now, with Episodes 3-4 airing on ID and Max tonight (May 28) from 6-8pm PT / 9 -11pm ET.