Fallen Idol viewers slam Molly Golightly for going after Nick Carter accuser

Following the release of Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter, YouTuber Molly Golightly has come under fire for going after Nick’s accuser Melissa Schuman in a TikTok video.

Investigation Discovery’s latest true crime entry centers on the Carter family issues, and the various sexual assault allegations and ongoing lawsuits involving the Backstreet Boys singer.

Melissa, a former pop star and member of the group Dream, appears in the docu-series to share her side of the story, having sued Nick in April 2023 for allegedly raping her in 2003.

She describes the moment she spoke out, with Nick’s fans accusing her of lying and sending her death threats.

Her father, Jerome Schuman, states in Fallen Idols that a “key individual who escalated” the situation is Molly Golightly, a YouTuber who became a prominent critic of Melissa when the news broke.

Fallen Idols plays a number of clips from her channel showing her mocking Melissa, which itself has drawn criticism from viewers.

Since the docu-series has dropped, Molly has doubled down on her opinions, taking to TikTok to share a clip of Melissa performing on stage, seemingly the night after the alleged sexual assault.

Alongside the footage, Molly claimed, “Melissa Schuman didn’t want this video out. She performed this solo right after her one-nighter with Nick Carter. She claimed ‘I am always the good girl’ ‘my Christian values’ ‘they tried to sexualize me’.”

However, the YouTuber has been slammed for her comments, with one responding to the TikTok, “So because she was performing, she wasn’t r*ped?”

“You’re the problem why people who are r*ped, molested, and anything else do not come out,” said another. “Wait till it plays out in court, the truth will come out!”

“Lady leave this girl alone,” added a third, while a fourth chimed in, “This is a performance, for you to use THIS to say what she said was lying is insane.”

Molly has also been facing criticism from Fallen Idols viewers on X/Twitter as she continues to speak against Nick’s accusers.

“The Nick Carter documentary by @DiscoveryID Fallen Idols REFUSED to tell the truth,” she wrote, to which another replied, “Watching the documentary and it appears that with your bullsh*t videos that you bullied and harassed Melissa Schuman.”

Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter is available to stream on Max now.