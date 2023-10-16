Fall of the House of Usher fans incredibly upset over surprising series’ death

Netflix just released its new horror series The Fall of the House of Usher and fans are very upset by one unique death in particular.

Recently Netflix debuted their latest horror mini-series from director, writer, and producer Mike Flanagan titled The Fall of the House of Usher.

The show is based on several Edgar Allen Poe stories and poems as it follows a family at the center of a corrupt pharmaceutical company as they start to mysteriously die.

Article continues after ad

Though a lot of characters were killed during the series’ nine episodes, one specific death had fans incredibly upset and, surprisingly, it’s not one from the main cast. Warning: minor spoilers for Fall of the House of Usher!

Article continues after ad

Fall of the House of Usher fans dislike the show’s killing of animals

In the show’s episode titled Black Cat after a Poe short story of the same name, Napoleon Usher, the second eldest son of the family, is put into a frightening situation when, after a night of heavy drug use, he wakes up to see that his killed his partner’s black cat named Pluto.

Article continues after ad

Thinking quickly, Leo goes to a pet store and buys a cat that looks exactly like Pluto, completely dismissing the pet shop’s warnings. Soon after, the cat starts taunting him, scratches his eye, and overall torments him.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Unsurprisingly, a lot of fans were troubled by the killing of a cat since they are innocent creatures who don’t deserve to be abused, but Flanagan recently took to Twitter to reassure viewers that no animals were hurt in the world of the show.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

It turns out Leo that never killed Pluto at all and it was an elaborate ruse set up by Verna, aka the devil in a human woman costume, that ends with Leo throwing himself off his apartment balcony to his death.

Flanagan may killed dozens of people in his show’s universe, but he seems to draw the line at hurting any imaginary animals.

The Fall of the House of Usher is now streaming on Netflix. You can read Dexerto’s review of it here and find out if the series is connected to The Haunting of Hill House here. For more Netflix content, click here.

Article continues after ad