“Sick” horror movie banned in over 40 countries is streaming on Shudder now

One of the biggest, most controversial cult horror movies of all time is believed to be banned in 46 countries – and now, you can stream it on Shudder wherever you are.

Some of the best horror movies require a strong stomach; Martyrs boasts some of the most horrific, skin-peeling gore you could imagine, The Fly’s rancid body horror could make anyone queasy, and Jigsaw’s traps in Saw are infamously brutal.

However, Faces of Death is a bit different. The 1978 film, stylized like a documentary, is 105 minutes of people and animals dying in various clips… that’s pretty much it.

Article continues after ad

If that sounds like your cup of bloody, disgusting tea, you can watch it on Shudder right now – and if you want a taste of what to expect, check out the trailer.

Aquarius Releasing Faces of Death is narrated by Francis B. Gröss, a coroner (played by Michael Carr)

Here’s the thing: around 40% of the film is fake… but the rest is very real, including footage of suicides and PSA Flight 182’s crash, one of the deadliest air travel incidents in US history.

Article continues after ad

It was banned in the UK until 2003, when the BBFC permitted its release on DVD with footage of “fighting dogs and a monkey being cruelly beaten to death” removed. However, it remains illegal to distribute in many countries, and it’s been heavily censored in other territories.

Article continues after ad

Two teenagers in California also sued their high school in 1985, claiming they “developed an unnatural fear of dying and suffered emotional distress” after their teacher showed the film in class. They received a $100,000 settlement.

Yet, amazingly, it grossed over $35 million from a $400,000 budget, and it spawned a franchise with four sequels (and two unofficial follow-ups).

If you’re feeling really brave, there’s also Traces of Death, an unrelated series with a similar premise… only it’s predominantly real deaths and accidents. As you’d expect, it’s considerably harder to find (and grimmer), so maybe just stick with Faces of Death.

Article continues after ad

Shudder’s curator also revealed the 14 scariest movies they’ve ever seen, and if you’re excited for Alien: Romulus, check out our ranking of the Alien movies before it hits cinemas.