Facehuggers “attack” Comic-Con attendees in scary stunt for new Alien movie

It looks like Alien: Romulus is coming for Longlegs’ crown as the best-marketed movie of 2024, as Comic-Con saw numerous guests “attacked” by facehuggers.

Villains were the name of the game at San Diego Comic-Con this year, with Marvel’s big panel revealing Robert Downey Jr.’s MCU return – only this time, he’ll be playing the iconic supervillain known as Doctor Doom.

Alien: Romulus was also making the rounds at the event, but some attendees found themselves facing the wrath of the signature aliens.

In footage shared from the Con, several guests had their faces sucked up by very real-looking face huggers. Unluckier folks were subjected to chestbursters too, with the sight gaining plenty of attention from onlookers.

The marketing ploy is obviously to spread the word of Alien: Romulus’ release date, which is August 16, 2024. Set between the events of Alien and Aliens, the horror movie will take place on the space station Renaissance.

Movie promos have been pushed to the limit this year, with Longlegs engaging audiences and critics alike in terrifying, secretive, and downright nuts tactics.

It’s tough to compete with that, but Alien: Romulus’ practical effects have earned the respect of fans.

“Real marketing is BACK,” said one X user. Others agreed, adding: “This is cool asf but I’d also be worried at first glance,” and: “Really in love with this new wave of horror movie promotions as of late.”

“Awesome marketing. What a sight!” said another.

Alien Romulus is directed by Fede Álvarez and stars Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, and Isabela Merced. Originally scheduled for a Hulu release, the new movie will now be arriving in theaters on August 16, 2024.

