What is Face to Face about? Scott Peterson doc release date, controversy & more

Netflix only just dropped American Murder: Laci Peterson, but there’s another documentary coming out called Face to Face With Scott Peterson – and it’s already run into controversy ahead of its release date.

Scott Peterson is currently serving a life in prison without parole sentence for the 2002 murders of his wife, Laci, and their unborn son, Conner.

Discussions about the case are still ongoing to this day, and not just because of the true crime community. Despite the numerous details that led to Scott’s conviction, he’s now fighting the verdict and calling for a retrial.

Article continues after ad

Amid this news, Netflix has released American Murder, a three-part docu-series that delves into the timeline of events. But Peacock is doing the same, only it’s taking an altogether different approach.

Face to Face With Scott Peterson lands on Peacock on August 20. There will be three episodes in total.

Although there’s no specific release time, Peacock titles tend to arrive at 5am ET / 2am PT.

Article continues after ad

What happens in the doc?

Face to Face will examine the case while considering alternative theories about what happened to Laci. Scott’s family will be interviewed, as will Scott himself, who’s speaking from prison for the first time since his arrest in 2003.

Article continues after ad

As per the new docu-series’ official synopsis: “It was a case that captivated the country. At eight months pregnant, Laci Peterson went missing on Christmas Eve, 2002. As the investigation unfolded, her husband Scott was revealed to be a liar, a cheater, and ultimately a murderer.

“The world’s media hung on every moment of the trial, and Scott was convicted and sentenced to death. Case closed. Or is it?

“For the first time since before his arrest in 2003, Scott speaks on camera in a series of intimate conversations revealing his side of the story with Director and Executive Producer Shareen Anderson, who has been investigating this case for over a decade.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“While many still believe the jury got it right, Scott’s family and experts close to the case have spent over 20 years committed to uncovering inconsistencies in the evidence as well as finding new information around alternative theories surrounding Laci’s murder.

“And in a shocking twist on a murder the world thought was solved, the Los Angeles Innocence Project takes over Scott’s case in 2024.” And this is where the controversy comes in.

Scott Peterson controversy explained

People who have followed this case believe strongly that Scott is guilty due to the evidence that was presented during his trial, and so giving him a platform has resulted in backlash – towards the creators, Peacock, Scott, and his family.

Article continues after ad

There was a wealth of circumstantial evidence surrounding Scott’s behavior and actions both before and after Laci went missing, a lot of which is explored in Netflix’s American Murder.

This includes Scott purchasing a boat and a two-day fishing license in the runup to Laci’s disappearance and going for a solo trip on Christmas Eve, despite telling detectives that it was a last-minute decision.

Article continues after ad

Also, Scott had been having an affair with a woman named Amber Frey, who didn’t know he was married. Scott withheld this information from the police, and it was Amber herself who contacted detectives after finding out about Laci and her disappearance in the news.

Article continues after ad

Peacock Laci was eight months pregnant when she went missing

When Laci and Conner’s remains washed ashore in April 2003, not far from where Scott had been fishing months prior, he was arrested. This and many other details were presented in court, resulting in Scott’s guilty verdict.

To this day, he maintains his innocence, as do many of his family members, with his sister-in-law Janey Peterson even obtaining a law degree to help fight for a new trial.

Even so, Peacock’s Face to Face With Scott Peterson has faced plenty of criticism since it was first announced. Taking to the comments section of the teaser trailer, one said, “Laci’s family doesn’t deserve this nonsense.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Another wrote, “I’ve always said he would have had to be the unluckiest person ever or he did it, which is more than likely. The only reason he is doing this interview now is to gain people’s sympathy in case he does get a new trial.”

“This is disgusting that they are even giving this monster the time of day,” added a third, while a fourth said on X/Twitter, “Peacock provided a platform for Scott Peterson to continue his lies.”

Article continues after ad

A fifth chimed in, “Shame on his family for upholding the horrible lie. It is clear Scott murdered his wife and unborn child and pushes reasonable doubt into delusional territory. Love your brother enough to hold him accountable.”

There are also several comments criticizing the Innocence Project for picking up Scott’s case, leading to others pointing out that the 501 nonprofit legal organization isn’t actually involved.

Article continues after ad

Scott’s case is in the hands of the Los Angeles Innocence Project, which is not affiliated with the main Innocence Project. Upon the news, the latter even shared a statement distancing itself from proceedings.

Article continues after ad

“On January 18, 2024, the Los Angeles Innocence Project filed motions seeking DNA testing and post-conviction discovery on behalf of its client, Scott Peterson,” it said.

“Any and all inquiries about Mr. Peterson’s case should be directed to the Los Angeles Innocence Project, a non-profit organization wholly independent of the Innocence Project.”

Others compared Face to Face with Scott Peterson to the Casey Anthony docu-series Where the Truth Lies, another Peacock release.

This also faced backlash when it dropped in 2022 for similar reasons, as many people believe Casey is responsible for the death of her daughter. However, the case is different in that she was found not guilty – but it remains one of the most controversial rulings of its time.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

As said by one, “Your channel is absolute trash for giving a platform to not only Casey Anthony but now Scott Peterson. Anything for views though, right?”

Not everyone is against the upcoming docu-series, however, with some arguing that there should be DNA evidence.

“One thing that always bothered me about this case, no physical evidence of Scott murdering his wife and unborn son,” wrote one commenter. “The police found nothing inside that house and supposedly that is where it took place.”

Article continues after ad

Another said, “We’ve covered this case a lot on our show, and look forward to covering this documentary when it’s out on Peacock!”

The latest in Scott’s case

As for what’s happening with Scott’s case, the latest news arrived in May 2024, when San Mateo County Judge Elizabeth Hill granted retesting the DNA on a piece of duct tape found on Laci’s pants.

LA Innocence Project lawyers had originally requested for 14 pieces of evidence collected during the investigation to be tested or retested, but only the tape – approximately 15 inches long – was granted.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Peacock

As stated by Peterson’s team in its motion, “A section of the duct tape that was folded over onto itself underwent DNA testing and the presence of human DNA was found, but no DNA profile could be obtained.”

In a bid to fight against the appeal, prosecutors said in a countermotion that the evidence had already been tested in 2013 and again in 2019, writing, “That was equally fruitless.”

Following the original murder trial, Scott was found guilty of the first-degree murder of Laci and the second-degree murder of Conner. He initially received the death penalty, but this was later overturned and changed to life in prison without parole in 2021.

Article continues after ad

The LA Innocence Project picked up Scott’s case earlier this year, leading with the theory that Laci witnessed a burglary across the street from their home and was murdered by the perpetrators as a result.

The final results of the DNA testing are yet to be confirmed, and they could determine whether Scott gets a new trial or not.

Article continues after ad

For more true crime, read about what happened to Melissa Witt, how to watch the new Andrew Tate documentary, and where ‘the man with 1000 kids’ Jonathan Meijer is now. You can also find new TV shows coming to streaming this month.