“Horrific” Explore With Us documentary about Courtney Clenney leaves true crime fans “furious”

Explore With Us has tackled the “horrific” and ongoing true crime case: Courtney Clenney, the OnlyFans model accused of killing her then-boyfriend Christian Obumseli.

While there’s been plenty of new documentaries to dive into this month, YouTube is often the best place to go for true crime deep dives.

Although JCS doesn’t post too often, there are so many channels that have taken influence from his style (even some of the biggest streaming services have followed up on the cases he’s covered).

Explore With Us continues to build its library of shocking mini-docs, the latest being Clenney. As is explained by the narrator, the now 28-year-old, who was working as an OnlyFans model before her arrest, was in a “tumultuous” relationship with Obumseli, 27.

Instagram Courtney Clenney is accused of fatally stabbing Christian Obumseli

Since 2020, they had been involved in numerous incidents involving domestic violence that saw officers dispatched to their One Paraiso apartment in Miami.

Police records also showed Clenney was arrested for domestic battery on Obumseli at a Las Vegas hotel in July 2021.

Despite numerous interventions, in April 2022, Obumseli was allegedly stabbed to death by Clenney. She was arrested in Hawaii several months later, and is being held without bond awaiting a second-degree murder trial.

What makes this case particularly striking is the sheer amount of evidence tracking their relationship issues. This includes a secret audio recording Obumseli made of Clenney screaming at him and using racial slurs.

There’s also CCTV and police dashcam footage, the audio of the frantic 911 call she made after allegedly stabbing her partner, and Clenney’s interrogation, all of which is examined in Explore with Us’ YouTube documentary.

YouTube: Law and Crime Network

Though the case has been covered by multiple true crime channels, this is arguably the most comprehensive collection of evidence.

Alongside 1.2 million views at the time of writing, the video, titled ‘When a Killer Doesn’t Realize She’s Being Filmed’, has earned thousands of comments from the online community who have been left shocked by everything they saw.

“It’s WILD to me that she was released after literally getting caught red-handed committing a murder,” said one, referring to the fact that Clenney wasn’t arrested until August 2022.

“Imagine being handcuffed as you’re dying when you’re the victim, his poor family must be furious,” said another.

A third added, “I cannot imagine that feeling. ‘I’m gonna die, babe. I’m gonna die. I can’t feel my arms.’ My heart is shriveling. RIP Christian. This is horrific.”

“That fact that it’s second-degree murder even though they have recordings of her saying she would kill him just blows my mind,” a fourth commented.

The latest in the Clenney case arrived in November 2024 when a judge denied bond after prosecutors argued that she’s a danger to herself and others “whenever she doesn’t get her way.”

