Ewan McGregor set for Obi-Wan Kenobi return in unexpected Star Wars TV show

Ewan McGregor may indeed return as Obi-Wan Kenobi, according to recent rumors, but not in the way fans expected.

Ewan McGregor’s casting as beloved Jedi Obi-Wan Kenobi was seen by many fans as one of the high points in the trilogy of Star Wars prequels. Fans rejoiced when his take on the character was granted a series in 2022’s Disney+ outing Obi-Wan Kenobi, but Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2 never came.

According to recent rumors, we might yet see Ewan McGregor once again in Kenobi’s robes. Not in a second season of his self-named series, but in another venue entirely.

Is Obi-Wan joining up with Ahsoka in Season 2?

According to internet scooper Kristian Harloff, McGregor is set to reprise his role in Ahsoka Season 2.

“I think a lot of people kind of thought this, but Hayden Christiansen has a pretty big role in Season 2,” he begins in a comment toward the video’s end. “Ariana Greenblatt is gonna return as young Ahsoka, but I think the big news is that Ewan McGregor is gonna be in it, too.”

There were no specific details on his role or how the character could be integrated.



Anakin’s appearance in Season 1 was a standout of the season. Overall, Hayden Christiansen’s reception and Anakin himself have received subsequent redemption in the franchise between Christiansen’s moving inclusion in the Obi-Wan series and subsequent appearance in Ahsoka. Given the deep history between Anakin and Kenobi, many rich storylines could involve the pair in Ahsoka’s second season.

We’ll keep track as Ahsoka Season 2 announcements are revealed. In the meantime, add Obi-Wan to the list of things we hope to see in future storylines. The next installment of the show doesn’t have a release date, and it is possible we may not see it until 2026.