If you’re missing From the perfect show just dropped on Netflix

From Season 3 ended with one of the best finales of 2024, but Season 4 isn’t coming until 2026. Fret not, however, as there’s a great show to watch in its place – and its third chapter just landed on Netflix.

We love From in this house, and if you’re reading this, chances are you do too. It’s got everything you could want from a horror TV show, from genuinely creepy monsters to excellent characters who are brought to life by a talented ensemble cast (led by Harold Perrineau, no less).

Article continues after ad

Plus, Lost’s Jack Bender and Jeff Pinkner serve as EPs, meaning the show contains countless jaw-dropping twists. Although this was wearing a little thin by the From Season 3, the finale silenced the criticism faster than you can say “anghkooey” by answering many of the questions we had.

From Season 4 is going ahead, but we’re going to have to wait a while for new episodes. In the meantime, Evil is a similarly binge-worthy series, and its run on Netflix just got an exciting update.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Evil Season 3 just landed on Netflix

Robert and Michelle King’s supernatural series is the perfect show to watch if you’re a From fan, and you’ll be pleased to know that Season 3 can be streamed on Netflix US as of December 31, 2024.

Evil originally debuted in 2019 on CBS before moving to Paramount+ for its subsequent runs. There are four seasons in total, with Netflix adding the first two to its library in April 2024.

Much like other hit shows such as Suits and The Terror, it’s found a whole new legion of fans, as well as plenty of devotees giving it a rewatch.

Article continues after ad

Right now, Evil’s fourth and final season is a Paramount+ exclusive, but given it didn’t wrap up until August 2024, we can expect it to show up on Netflix at some point in the future.

Until then, Seasons 1-3 are now available for your binge-watching pleasure – perfect if you’re an NYE hater and just want some creepy horror with your turkey sammies.

Article continues after ad

The story balances mystery, the paranormal, and crime, centering on skeptical forensic scientist Dr. Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers), who is booked by David Acosta (Mike Colter), a priest-in-training tasked with investigating unexplained phenomena.

Article continues after ad

Together with pragmatic techspert Ben Shakir (Aasif Mandvi), they examine cases involving demonic possession, miracles, and hauntings, while exploring the blurred lines between science, faith, and the human psyche.

Paramount+

So yes, there are definite differences between Evil and From in terms of their plots. However, they both benefit from impeccable performances and complex characters grappling with fears of the unknown.

Plus, much like From, Evil’s success has continued to rise thanks to word of mouth, making their dedicated subreddits some of the most fun places to be in the TV landscape, filled with in-jokes, theories, and speculation.

Article continues after ad

So, if you’ve already braved the monsters of From, now’s the time to face those demons – Evil Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Netflix now.

Article continues after ad

Be sure to check out our roundup of the best TV shows of 2024, new series coming to streaming, and why the From Season 4 villain might not be the Man in Yellow.