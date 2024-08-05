Evil fans launch petition for Netflix to save show and make Season 5

What do you do when your favorite show is suddenly canceled? Start a petition, of course. Evil fans are looking to Netflix to save the Paramount horror series, and they’ve gone all out.

Fans of scary stuff will know that some of the best films of 2024 have been horror movies – but for new TV shows, things aren’t going as well.

Full-on horror storylines have been few and far between, while Evil, a hit horror series on Paramount Plus, is coming to an end after Season 4.

Taking on the science vs. religion debate, Evil follows Psychologist Kristen Bouchard and priest in training David Acosta as they reluctantly work together to investigate the supernatural occurrences within the church.

Season 5 isn’t going ahead, but fans aren’t having it. In response to the show’s cancelation, a petition has been set up on change.org, putting the ball in Netflix‘s court.

The petition reads: “As a devoted fan of Evil, I have been captivated by its stellar cast, superb writing, and enthralling storylines. This series has consistently delivered high-quality entertainment and thought-provoking narratives that keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

“The show’s dedicated fanbase is a testament to its impact and popularity,” it continues.

“We believe that Netflix has the opportunity to continue this exceptional series by picking it up for a fifth season. By doing so, Netflix would not only satisfy countless fans but also contribute to the ongoing success of this remarkable show.”

While nothing has been publicly announced, fans aren’t wrong in their thinking. Plenty of your favorite binge worthy TV shows from yesteryear – such as Fire Country and Secret Diary of a Call Girl – are getting a second lease of life on the streaming service.

It’s still a mystery what might happen for Evil after Season 4, but in the meantime, fans are hoping for the best.

“I am really hoping we get some kind of open-ended ending for the show,” one fan posted on Reddit. “I’ve heard the kings are shopping around trying to find someone to continue the show and there’s even a joke in the most recent episode about how the viewership was good so hopefully they can succeed.

“Anyway this show is incredible and I’m just glad we got 4 seasons when so many of my other favorite horror shows get canceled after a single season.”

In the meantime, check out the best horror movies on Prime Video and new TV shows streaming this month.