Everything we know about the late Korean star Sulli’s last Netflix role
Here’s everything we know before Netflix releases Korean singer Sulli’s last role to be filmed before her death.
Throughout her career, Sulli was known for her outstanding vocal and on-screen roles. Since 2005, she has appeared in various on-screen roles in movies and K-dramas from Ballad of Seodong, Oh! My Lady, To The Beautiful You, a cameo in Hotel Del Luna, The Pirates, and more. She was a member of the girl group f(x) before leaving in 2015 to follow a solo career.
The singer and actor was found dead in her home in mid-October 2019 by her brother/manager. Before her death, Sulli had filmed her last on-screen role in a short film and the second season of Netflix’s anthology series Persona.
Netflix‘s Persona: Sulli is split into two parts with one being her role in the short film and the second is the last in-depth interview she gave as part of a documentary about the star.
Persona: Sulli will begin with the short film
Before her death, Sulli was the main character in a short film titled 4: Clean Island about a young woman who dreams of moving to an island.
4: Clean Island stars Sulli as 4, a character who wants to leave everything behind to move to Clean Island. It’s said to be the cleanest place in the world. But before entering, she must confess her sins to a pig at the checkpoint.
The short film is directed by Hwang Soo-ah and Kim Ji-hye and also stars Hwang Mi-young and Park Gabi.
Persona: Sulli’s second half is titled Dear Jinri, a documentary that dives into Sulli’s life since childhood and is titled after her birth name Choi Jin-ri.
It catalogs her journey as a child star into her adult career and was originally premiered at the Busan International Film Festival.
Dear Jinri will cause some heartfelt tears as it includes Sulli’s last interviews before her death. According to Yahoo, It was reported that Sulli finished filming before her death.
Persona: Sulli is set to premiere on Netflix on November 13.
