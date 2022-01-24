Everything we know about Squid Game Season 2: Story, cast, more

Squid Game became an overnight sensation when the first season hit Netflix in 2021, becoming the streaming platform’s most-watched series in the process. Fans are itching to hear when Squid Game Season 2 is dropping, so here’s everything we know so far.

Seemingly out of nowhere, the Korean survival drama Squid Game swept the world in 2021. After millions of viewers binged the show on Netflix, it quickly became the most-watched show in the streaming giant’s history.

The global phenomenon has slowed no signs of slowing down in the months since. YouTubers like MrBeast smashed records by recreating the show, and even a video game is in development.

But it’s the prospect of a second season that has fans really excited. Well, after endless rumors and speculation, Squid Game Season 2 has been confirmed. Here’s everything we know so far.

Is there a Squid Game Season 2 release date?

Unfortunately, there isn’t an official release date for Squid Game Season 2 just yet. However, when asked, Netflix co-CEO and Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos did confirm the hit series would return, saying, “absolutely. The Squid Game universe has just begun.”

Although it has been renewed, fans might have to wait before they get their second helping of twisted childhood games. In November 2021, director Hwang Dong-hyuk noted he was in the “planning process” of the second season, so shooting is unlikely to take place before late 2022.

Our best estimate right now is that Squid Game Season 2 will land sometime in 2023, but we’ll be sure to update this page once more information is released.

Squid Game Season 2 cast

Given how Season 1 wraps itself up, we’re expecting to see a virtually entirely new lineup in Season 2.

Lee Jung-Jae will reprise his role as Seong Gi-Hun, and don’t be surprised to see the likes of HoYeon Jung and Park Hae-Soo return for cameos as Kang Sae-Byeok and Cho Sang-Woo respectively.

No other Korean stars have been confirmed for the show as of yet. But given its immense popularity, the directors should have no problems attracting talent.

Squid Game Season 2 story

Squid Game Season 2 will follow Seong Gi-Hun, sporting a fresh new red hairstyle, as he looks to take down those behind the titular Squid Game. It will also deal with the fallout of Gi-Hun choosing to remain in Korea instead of joining his daughter in the US.

The second outing will hopefully shine a new light on the mysterious games and show us even more of the people who run them. More details will no doubt emerge as Season 2 moves along in production and the first trailers rollout.

There you have it! That was everything we know about Squid Game Season 2. We’ll be updating this page will all the latest information, so make sure to check back regularly. For more of the latest TV news, head over to our dedicated entertainment page.