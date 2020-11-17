Everything we know about John Wick Chapter 4: Cast, release date, more - Dexerto

Fans of John Wick expecting the series to wrap up with Chapter 3: Parabellum in 2019 were in for a major shock when the film ended with a cliffhanger leading to yet another installment.

Since beginning in 2014, the John Wick series has received critical acclaim from fans and critics for its unique setting where seemingly everyone is an underground assassin and over-the-top violence.

The action series still has at least two more films up its sleeves, plus a potential spinoff in Ballerina and a television prequel titled “The Continental.” But for fans of the original series, chapter four is where all their attention lies.

Here is everything we know about John Wick Chapter 4 right now.

When is John Wick Chapter 4 coming out?

Due to the world health crisis and the fact Keanu Reeves is working on The Matrix 4, John Wick had to be pushed back a bit from its planned 2021 release.

How much is a bit? Try a full year. On May 1, 2020, Lionsgate announced the film had been pushed back to May 27, 2022.

While this is rather unfortunate, it’s expected, as many big Hollywood projects fell behind in production. At least hopefully by then, theaters will be open so we can see all the action on the big screen.

Who is starring in the film?

As of this moment, only Keanu Reeves is confirmed to return as the title character, however, it’s likely that we’ll end up seeing Laurence Fishburne come back as The Bowery King given Chapter 3’s ending.

Additionally, given the number of loose threads, it’s likely that we will see quite Asia Kate Dillon come back as The Adjudicator, Ian McShane as Winston, and Lance Reddick as Charon.

Of course, with a fifth chapter still to come, some of the potential returnees could end up being saved for the future entry.

What is John Wick Chapter 4 about?

At the end of the third film, John was betrayed by Winston after the two worked together to fight off High Table assassins within The Continental.

After being shot and falling from the roof of the building, Wick is nowhere to be found. It’s then revealed that John had been delivered to The Bowery King where the two plan revenge against The High Table.

Unfortunately, how the two end up striking back remains a mystery for now, but Director Chad Stahelski teased some new ideas he has in store for the film.

“I think I have a lot of really cool ideas for the next one that I think are different and shocking and fun and unique,” Stahelski said in an interview with Collider.

With the fifth film still confirmed, we can only expect this fourth entry to conclude with some sort of cliffhanger as well, but only time will tell. Until then, we can just wait or go back and rewatch the previous three action masterpieces.