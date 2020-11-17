 Everything we know about John Wick Chapter 4: Cast, release date, more - Dexerto
Everything we know about John Wick Chapter 4: Cast, release date, more

Published: 17/Nov/2020 21:23

by Michael Gwilliam
John Wick faces off against army
Lionsgate

John Wick

Fans of John Wick expecting the series to wrap up with Chapter 3: Parabellum in 2019 were in for a major shock when the film ended with a cliffhanger leading to yet another installment.

Since beginning in 2014, the John Wick series has received critical acclaim from fans and critics for its unique setting where seemingly everyone is an underground assassin and over-the-top violence.

The action series still has at least two more films up its sleeves, plus a potential spinoff in Ballerina and a television prequel titled “The Continental.” But for fans of the original series, chapter four is where all their attention lies.

Here is everything we know about John Wick Chapter 4 right now.

John Wick stealth
Lionsgate
John Wick Chapter 4 got pushed back to 2022.

When is John Wick Chapter 4 coming out?

Due to the world health crisis and the fact Keanu Reeves is working on The Matrix 4, John Wick had to be pushed back a bit from its planned 2021 release.

How much is a bit? Try a full year. On May 1, 2020, Lionsgate announced the film had been pushed back to May 27, 2022.

While this is rather unfortunate, it’s expected, as many big Hollywood projects fell behind in production. At least hopefully by then, theaters will be open so we can see all the action on the big screen.

Fishburne in John Wick
Lionsgate
Hopefully Laurence Fishburne returns for Chapter 4.

Who is starring in the film?

As of this moment, only Keanu Reeves is confirmed to return as the title character, however, it’s likely that we’ll end up seeing Laurence Fishburne come back as The Bowery King given Chapter 3’s ending.

Additionally, given the number of loose threads, it’s likely that we will see quite Asia Kate Dillon come back as The Adjudicator, Ian McShane as Winston, and Lance Reddick as Charon.

Of course, with a fifth chapter still to come, some of the potential returnees could end up being saved for the future entry.

John Wick wields gun
Lionsgate
The John Wick films keep outdoing themselves.

What is John Wick Chapter 4 about?

At the end of the third film, John was betrayed by Winston after the two worked together to fight off High Table assassins within The Continental.

After being shot and falling from the roof of the building, Wick is nowhere to be found. It’s then revealed that John had been delivered to The Bowery King where the two plan revenge against The High Table.

Unfortunately, how the two end up striking back remains a mystery for now, but Director Chad Stahelski teased some new ideas he has in store for the film.

John Wick on horseback
Lionsgate
How will Chapter 4 top horses?

“I think I have a lot of really cool ideas for the next one that I think are different and shocking and fun and unique,” Stahelski said in an interview with Collider.

With the fifth film still confirmed, we can only expect this fourth entry to conclude with some sort of cliffhanger as well, but only time will tell. Until then, we can just wait or go back and rewatch the previous three action masterpieces.

Zack Snyder shares Justice League trailer with new Darkseid scene

Published: 17/Nov/2020 16:12 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 16:15

by Daniel Megarry
Zack Snyder Justice League trailer Darkseid
HBO Max

DC

A new trailer for Zack Snyder’s cut of Justice League has been released, and it comes entirely in black and white.

November 17 marks three years since Justice League was released in cinemas. The movie was initially helmed by Zack Snyder, but Warner Bros. replaced him with director Joss Whedon, and it went on to receive mixed reviews from both critics and fans.

However, after the #ReleasetheSnyderCut movement drew attention across social media, Snyder has been given the opportunity to release his original vision for the movie in four one-hour parts on streaming service HBO Max.

Justice League Snyder Cut

Justice League: Snyder Cut trailer released

The original trailer for Snyder’s cut of Justice League was removed due to copyright complaints about the use of Leonard Cohen’s song Hallelujah. Now, a new version of the trailer with a “few tweaks” has been shared on Vero by Snyder himself.

You can watch the new trailer for Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which is presented entirely in black and white, below. It’s largely the same as the trailer released at DC FanDome, but with some new scenes scattered in here and there – including a new shot of Darkseid.

New footage is being shot for the Snyder cut of Justice League, including scenes with Jared Leto’s Joker. Fans shouldn’t get too excited though. It was recently confirmed that only four to five minutes of the four-hour epic will be brand new footage.

While most of the primary cast is coming back for reshoots, one person who’s not returning is Henry Cavill. It’s assumed that Snyder is happy with the footage he already has of the Man of Steel, as he won’t be using anything that was shot with Whedon in charge.

While we wait for the movie’s release, you can catch up on everything we know about Zack Snyder’s Justice League – including plot and cast details – right here.