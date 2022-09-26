Everyone thinks Aegon II looks like Finn Wolfhard in House of the Dragon

Aegon II made his debut in this week’s episode of House of the Dragon, and everybody’s saying the same thing: he really looks like Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard.

In House of the Dragon Episode 6, we meet Aegon II and Aemond Targaryen for the first time, the sons of King Viserys I and Alicent, along with their sister, Helaena.

Aegon II is the first-born son of the ruling couple, and could be in line for the throne if Rhaenyra’s succession doesn’t go to plan. She also has children with Laenor Velaryon, so there’s competition when it comes to the next heir.

While there’s been several reactions to Episode 6, whether it’s the recast or everything that happens to Harwin Strong, fans are all making the same comparison with Aegon II: he’s the spitting image of Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler in Stranger Things.

Aegon II compared to Finn Wolfhard by House of the Dragon fans

Firstly, Finn Wolfhard doesn’t play Aegon II – in Episode 6, he’s portrayed by Ty Tennant, the son of David Tennant. In later episodes, the character will be played by Tom Glynn-Carney.

HBO Ty Tennant plays Aegon II.

Still, the young actors share an undeniable likeness, as pointed out by several viewers on Twitter.

“Finding it impossible not to see Finn Wolfhard with a long flowing white wig of hair when Aegon is on screen. My brain knows that it isn’t him, but my eyes are not convinced!” one wrote.

“Is it me or does Finn Wolfhard look like Aegon Targaryen lol,” another tweeted. “Whoever called Aegon “Mike Targaryen” bc he looks like Finn Wolfhard ruined my life I cannot stop laughing,” a third wrote.

“Teen Aegon looks like Finn Wolfhard broke into Emilia Clarke’s trailer and stole her S1 Dany wig,” a fourth wrote.

House of the Dragon Episode 7 will be available to watch on October 2 in the US and October 3 in the UK.