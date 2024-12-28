Every Yellowstone episode is returning to Paramount Network for huge five day marathon

Yellowstone may be over, but the Paramount Network is taking fans on a five-day journey across every episode of Taylor Sheridan’s Western drama with a New Year’s marathon.

Just when everyone thought the Duttons‘ story was all said and done, it’s time to strap on your cowboy boots once again.

Watching the final season of Sheridan’s ranch opera wasn’t as straightforward as it should have been. The latest and last season doesn’t exist on any major streaming platforms yet, meaning fans had to tune into the Paramount Network to watch the final episodes.

The Yellowstone finale aired on December 15, and until now, US viewers have only been able to rewatch the episodes if purchased on Amazon Prime Video. But now, there’s a redo as part of a major marathon starting this weekend.

Yellowstone Seasons 1-5 are airing on Paramount Network again

Starting Sunday, December 29, every Yellowstone episode will be airing on the Paramount Network, with most seasons starting in the morning and ending in the early hours.

Here’s the full schedule:

Season 1: Sunday, December 29 at 7am ET

Season 2: Monday, December 30 at 9am ET

Season 3 Episodes 1-6: Monday, December 30 at 7:50pm ET

Season 3 Episodes 6-10: Tuesday, December 31 at 9am ET

Season 4: Tuesday, December 31 at 2:04pm ET

Season 5: Wednesday, January 1 at 9am ET

Paramount

The Western TV show came to an end in December after first airing in 2018. The final season, which went ahead without its star Kevin Costner, proved to be divisive among fans thanks to the inclusion of Taylor Sheridan’s Travis Wheatley, John Dutton’s death scene, and the final step in the Dutton prophecy.

The flagship series isn’t the only one getting a replay. All eight episodes of 1923 Season 1 will also be airing back-to-back from Sunday, January 5 at 1pm ET ahead of the Season 2 premiere in February.

Unlike the final season of Yellowstone, 1923 Season 2 will drop directly on the Paramount+ streaming service.

For more, get to know the rest of the Yellowstone timeline. You can also keep tabs on other upcoming spinoffs, like 6666, The Madison, and 1944.