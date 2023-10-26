Every movie & TV show leaving Netflix in November 2023
As the spooky season draws to a close, Netflix subscribers should prepare to say goodbye to plenty of TV shows and movies – here’s a list of everything that’s leaving the streaming platform in November 2023.
Streaming is convenient, there’s no doubt about that; you put your feet up, navigate the ever-growing roster of services on your smart TV, and peruse several libraries bursting with TV shows and movies, old and new, that you can watch whenever, wherever.
But there is a massive drawback: sometimes, more often than not, the one thing you want to watch is nowhere to be found. Or – and this one really stings – that film that’s been on your watchlist for months suddenly departs the streamer, forcing you to buy or rent the film digitally, or perhaps even seek it out on DVD or Blu-ray.
The streaming boom has turned into a massive game of Yankee swap, with licenses expiring and renewing across thousands of titles – and some bangers are leaving Netflix in November 2023.
Everything leaving Netflix in November 2023
Below, you’ll find a list of every movie and TV show set to leave Netflix in November 2023.
Titles will be removed throughout the month, so we’ve given dates for each batch of removals.
November 3
- The Amazing Race: Season 5
- The Amazing Race: Season 7
November 6
- Jerry Seinfeld: Comedian
November 10
- Laguna Beach: Seasons 1-2
November 15
- Accepted
- Jeff Dunham: All Over the Map
- Loving
November 22
- Hard Kill
- Love Island USA: Season 1
November 29
- Disappearance at Clifton Hill
November 30
- About Last Night
- Arrival
- Basketball Wives: Seasons 1-2
- Dear John
- Fences
- Hook
- LEGO: Friends: Seasons 1-4
- New in Town
- Peppermint
- Stuart Little
- Stuart Little 2
- Superbad
- Surf’s Up
- The Punisher
- Up in the Air
