Every movie & TV show leaving Netflix in November 2023

As the spooky season draws to a close, Netflix subscribers should prepare to say goodbye to plenty of TV shows and movies – here’s a list of everything that’s leaving the streaming platform in November 2023.

Streaming is convenient, there’s no doubt about that; you put your feet up, navigate the ever-growing roster of services on your smart TV, and peruse several libraries bursting with TV shows and movies, old and new, that you can watch whenever, wherever.

But there is a massive drawback: sometimes, more often than not, the one thing you want to watch is nowhere to be found. Or – and this one really stings – that film that’s been on your watchlist for months suddenly departs the streamer, forcing you to buy or rent the film digitally, or perhaps even seek it out on DVD or Blu-ray.

The streaming boom has turned into a massive game of Yankee swap, with licenses expiring and renewing across thousands of titles – and some bangers are leaving Netflix in November 2023.

Everything leaving Netflix in November 2023

Below, you’ll find a list of every movie and TV show set to leave Netflix in November 2023.

Titles will be removed throughout the month, so we’ve given dates for each batch of removals.

November 3

The Amazing Race: Season 5

The Amazing Race: Season 7

November 6

Jerry Seinfeld: Comedian

November 10

Laguna Beach: Seasons 1-2

November 15

Accepted

Jeff Dunham: All Over the Map

Loving

November 22

Hard Kill

Love Island USA: Season 1

November 29

Disappearance at Clifton Hill

November 30

About Last Night

Arrival

Basketball Wives: Seasons 1-2

Dear John

Fences

Hook

LEGO: Friends: Seasons 1-4

New in Town

Peppermint

Stuart Little

Stuart Little 2

Superbad

Surf’s Up

The Punisher

Up in the Air

That’s everything leaving Netflix in November 2023. In the meantime, you can check out our other Netflix hubs below:

