Every Final Destination movie is available on this streaming platform before Bloodlines

The trailer for Final Destination: Bloodlines has finally arrived, and if you’re looking to binge the rest of the franchise, all movies are now available on one platform.

Since 2000, Final Destination has dominated the space of relentless, creative kills. In the years following, the likes of Terrifier have overtaken (and outdone) it, and even Osgood Perkins’ The Monkey has skin in the game. But we’ll never forget the franchise that started it all.

Bloodlines’ plot remains under wraps, with the trailer simply revealing what is sure to be one of many horrific deaths.

However, you can get your fill by rewatching the entire franchise so far. And thankfully, all the horror movies are now in one place.

All Final Destination movies are now on Max

All five Final Destination movies ahead of Bloodlines are now available to stream on Max. Four were added on February 1, while The Final Destination is already on the streaming service.

Frankly, there’s never been a better time to revisit the blood-soaked franchise. The trailer for Bloodlines dropped on February 3, teasing a new era of Death and his dastardly, elaborate tricks. You can watch it for yourself below:

Things are just as precarious as ever in the Final Destination world, and if a tattoo artist being strung up by his own nose piercing isn’t enough to tempt you, maybe Tony Todd will.

It’s been reported that the franchise star and horror legend will posthumously appear in the new movie after his death in 2024.

The movie series kicked off in 2000, beginning with a plane crash narrowly avoided by a group of students. As they subsequently get killed one by one in creatively gruesome ways, they realize they’ve done the unthinkable: they’ve cheated death.

Following the original, there’s been horrific incidents involving a log truck, roller coaster, race track, and suspension bridge. Of course, the spectacular accident of choice for Bloodlines hasn’t been revealed, but if it follows those that came before it, it should be enough to cause some secondhand trauma with audiences.

Final Destination: Bloodlines arrives in theaters on May 16, 2025.

Until then, check out the other 2025 movies we’re excited about. And, while you wait, check out all the new movies on streaming this month.