Euphoria star reveals she’s not returning for Season 3 in shock news

In the latest of a long list of issues surrounding the production of Euphoria Season 3, a major star of the HBO show has revealed she won’t be returning.

Though Storm Reid has been starring in movies since she was a child, she really entered the spotlight with her role as Rue Bennett’s (Zendaya) baby sister Gia.

She might not have been one of the main characters, but she was a significant figure in Rue’s life, offering an insight into the devastating impact of her sister’s addiction on her family.

This is why it was a shock to hear she won’t be joining the cast of Euphoria Season 3.

In a red carpet interview with Rotten Tomatoes, Reid said, “Unfortunately Gia’s not returning for the third season. But I’m so, so indebted to the cast and the crew of that show, to HBO.

“Euphoria’s a really special thing, and I’m so glad that that’s a part of my legacy and that I was a part of such a cultural phenomenon.”

She finished by saying she “can’t wait to see what Season 3 has in store.” There’s no news on how exactly her character will be written out of the series, but it’s yet another question mark that hands over the long-awaited third chapter.

After it was given the greenlight back in February 2022, Sam Levinson’s edgy teen drama has faced a number of delays, leading some to believe the show had been canceled altogether.

As well as the Hollywood strikes last year, it’s been a busy couple of years for the rest of the cast.

HBO

Zendaya has been wrapped up in Dune 2 and Challengers, Sydney Sweeney took on Immaculate and Madame Web, and Jacob Elordi appeared in Saltburn and Priscilla.

The delays have led to apprehension from the fans, reflected in the reaction to Reid’s announcement.

“It’s been years already, just scrap it,” said one, while another wrote, “I don’t think anyone is returning.” A third added, “I think they just forcing this show at this point, just cancel it already.”

Others are sad to see Reid go, including this person who commented, “No! Please come back Gia!”

Euphoria Season 3 is set to start filming in January 2025, meaning don’t expect a release date anytime soon. While you wait, check out the new TV shows hitting streaming this month, as well as the most binge-worthy series to watch now.