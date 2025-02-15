Euphoria’s most-criticized character returns in Season 3 and fans aren’t happy

The Euphoria Season 3 cast has officially been announced, but reports say an actor not mentioned, who is one of the show’s most hated characters, is also returning.

Season 3 of the teen drama began filming on February 10, with HBO sharing the first image from the new episodes, revealing that production had started.

The third season has been the subject of much scrutiny, with many doubting it would ever go ahead thanks to the monumental star power of its previously unknown cast. However, many of those famous faces (including Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and Jacob Elordi) are now confirmed to be returning.

Article continues after ad

However, Variety reports that another cast member is back, resulting in a lot of disappointment from fans.

Dominic Fike returns as Elliot in Euphoria Season 3

As per Variety, Dominic Fike will be reprising the role of Elliot in the upcoming season. Sources say Fike will be shooting a couple of scenes next week, meaning his role could be more of a cameo than a supporting storyline.

Article continues after ad

While HBO has yet to confirm (Fike’s name was left out of the official casting announcement made on February 14), his potential involvement was enough to get a reaction from fans.

Article continues after ad

HBO

“Don’t let him near a guitar this time,” said one X user, with another adding, “Who asked for him back?”

Fike’s character debuted in Euphoria Season 2 and was met with criticism. Elliot, the guitar-playing and drug-using new friend of Rue and Jules, became the source of a love triangle and tension between the group.

Fans eventually saw him as an obstacle between the show’s main pairing, and one of the biggest backlashes of the season came from a 4-minute interlude in the Season 2 finale in which Elliot played a song for Rue, “Elliot’s Song.”

Article continues after ad

“Will be skipping his scenes,” another comment said. On Reddit, one user wrote, “Why would he tho?? His character was so unnecessary.”

Article continues after ad

“We don’t care about him and he didn’t offer anything in the second season. I would prefer if actually important characters returned and not him,” another said.

For more, check out the 15 TV shows coming in 2025 you need to get excited about. You can also learn about the rejected Euphoria Season 3 storylines, and see what TV shows are releasing this month.