Eric ending explained: Does he find Edgar?

Eric, Netflix’s new mini-series, is a true roller coaster from start to finish, focusing on a desperate dad named Vincent trying to find his missing son Edgar.

Eric is basically Taken meets Sesame Street, showing how far a parent will go to bring their child back home.

For six episodes, viewers are thrown into a nail biting race against the clock as they must untangle interconnecting plot lines to get to the truth.

But, does Vincent end up finding Edgar at the end of Eric? And what happened to the other missing child shown in the series? Let’s break it all down.

Does Vincent find Edgar in Eric?

Yes, Vincent does find Edgar and bring him home at the end of Eric.

After being missing for over 48 hours, Edgar returns back to Vincent and Cassie as it’s revealed he was staying in one of the tunnels under the New York City subway.

Edgar ended up in the tunnel after a fight with his father as he followed a neighborhood homeless man named Yuusuf down into the tunnels to get away from his chaotic home life. However, when he first got into the tunnels, Edgar fell down a hatch and was stuck there for a few hours.

Thankfully, Yuusuf finds some rope along the subway tracks and helps Edgar climb out of the hatch. As he doesn’t want to back home to deal with his parents’ fighting, Yuusuf takes care of him.

Vincent ends up following a hand-drawn map Edgar made in earlier episodes and it leads him down into the tunnels where his son is hiding out.

Unfortunately, before he could find Edgar, the New York City Sanitation Department floods the tunnels to get rid of the various homeless encampments, but Yuusuf saves Edgar by having him escape above ground through a grate.

Vincent, after escaping the tunnels using the same grate, then steals the puppet suit of Eric the monster from Good Day Sunshine and goes to a televised protest in the park, where he uses the cameras to plead for Edgar to race him home like they did in Episode 1.

Edgar saw his father’s speech from a local diner and the two end up meeting back at their apartment stoop where they embrace one another.

Is Marlon found?

Yes, Marlon Rochelle is found in Eric… but he isn’t alive.

Throughout the investigation to find Edgar, the show cuts back to the case of missing 14-year-old Marlon Rochelle, a Black teenager who disappeared in the same neighborhood Edgar did.

His mother, Cecile, constantly hounded the police to find her son and chastised them for not caring about Marlon as much as Edgar due to the color of his skin.

However, Detective Michael Ledroit never gives up on Marlon’s case and, in the final episode, it’s revealed that Marlon was murdered by two Vice New York City Department detectives.

Marlon’s murder came after it was he was paid to perform a sexual act on deputy mayor New York City mayor Richard Costello. Marlon was working for the two cops by selling drugs, but he wasn’t going to share the profits from the incident with them.

The two detectives ended up finding the two together in the back alley of The Lux nightclub and, after restraining Costello, one of the cops kicks Marlon to death before they let the deputy mayor go.

After the murder, the detectives called Bruno Di Bari, the head NYC Sanitation Department and Costello’s brother-in-law, to get rid of Marlon’s body. Di Bari has two of his workers wrap Marlon up in garbage bags and ship him off to the garbage landfill that sits off Manhattan’s shores.

Thankfully, Costello, the detectives, and the sanitation workers were all arrested for their involvement in the murder.

The final moments of Episode 6 see Cecile and Ledroit standing in the landfill hoping to find Marlon’s remains.

Is Eric real?

No, Eric the puppet isn’t real, but Vincent still brought him to life.

At the beginning of the series, Eric was just a figment of Edgar’s imagination and he could be seen drawing him all the time.

When Vincent needs to create a new puppet for Good Day Sunshine, Edgar tries to pitch Eric’s existence, but his dad dismisses the notion.

After Edgar went missing, Vincent started hallucinating Eric being real and talking to him, but it was just a coping mechanism to deal with the stress of losing his son.

Netflix

However, Vincent did bring Eric to life in a way as he ended up pitching the puppet to the show, just like Edgar wanted, and Good Day Sunshine built an Eric suit to use on set.

The Eric suit did motivate Edgar to come home, and it reunites the pair after their vicious fight — so, in a way, Eric was real all along.

