Encounters hailed by Netflix fans as “best UFO series” ever

Following its release on Netflix, Encounters has been hailed by fans as the “best UFO series” ever.

Following last year’s Congress hearings on UFOs, alien interest is at an all-time high. Cue Netflix, which last week released a four-part documentary series titled Encounters, which deep dives into four stories of unexplained otherworldly phenomena.

The stories, which span from mysterious sightings in Texas to an alien interference with a Japanese nuclear power plant, are cut between revelations from military whistleblowers and investigative experts.

With thousands of Netflix fans tuning in, many have shared their praises for the docu-series.

Reaction to Encounters has been strong, with one viewer writing on X/Twitter: “Encounters on Netflix is excellent. Prob the best UFO doco series I’ve seen.”

“Watch a four part documentary called Encounters. Just out on Netflix and directed by Steven Spielberg. Brilliantly done,” said another, while a third added: “This show Encounters on Netflix is tight.”

Going into more detail about the series, one viewer commented: “I watched all four episodes of the Netflix Encounters show. It’s probably the highest quality UFO documentary out there.

“It doesn’t really provide proof of anything. It’s more about the witnesses than what they witnessed, and it feels like you learn about historical cases.”

What is Encounters about?

As per the official synopsis for Netflix’s Encounters: “Explosive new revelations from military whistleblowers of alien encounters, UFOs, and clandestine Pentagon programs, as well as coverage from major news sources, have breathed a fresh urgency into a topic that, for decades, we’ve relegated to the realm of conspiracy.

“Encounters, directed by Yon Motskin (Generation Hustle) and executive produced by Amblin Television, Emmy-winning Boardwalk Pictures, and Vice Studios, is a landmark four-part series that travels the globe to explore four extraordinary true stories of encounters with otherworldly phenomena.

“Each cinematic and deeply-researched episode tells a single story: strange lights in the sky over small-town Texas; submersible space crafts haunting a coastal Welsh village; an alien encounter with schoolchildren in Zimbabwe; non-human intelligence reportedly interfering with a nuclear power plant in Japan.

“As told from the perspective of first-hand experiencers – in the places where the sightings occurred – and guided by cutting-edge scientists and military personnel, the series goes beyond the science to highlight the profoundly human impact of these encounters on lives, families, and communities.

“A timely and timeless cosmic detective story, what will be revealed from this puzzle of seemingly unrelated encounters across different places, times, and cultures is a set of uncanny similarities, and one astonishing truth: extra-terrestrial encounters are global, awe-inspiring, and unlike anything we’ve ever imagined.”

You can read more about Encounters here, and check out our documentary coverage below:

