Stranger Things star revealed in first trailer for erotic movie remake

The first trailer for Emmanuelle, a remake of one of the biggest erotic movies of all time, has just dropped – and you’ll see a familiar face from Stranger Things.

In 1974, Just Jaeckin’s Emmanuelle pushed the boundaries of sex in cinema and became an international sensation (though not necessarily one of the best romance movies of all time).

In the UK, it was considered the first ‘adult film’ to play in regular cinemas (after being butchered by the censorship board), and it was Columbia Pictures’ first X-rated movie in the US. Not only is it one of France’s most successful films, it’s believed to have reached an audience of 300 million.

Article continues after ad

Now, Audrey Diwan (Losing It, Happening) is giving the classic a modern update – and you can check out the first trailer for Emmanuelle below:

Similar to the original, the remake follows Emmanuelle (Noémie Merlant), a woman “in search of lost pleasure” who flies to Hong Kong alone for a business trip.

Article continues after ad

“In this sensual world city, she multiplies experiences and meets Kei (Will Sharpe), a man who never ceases to elude her.”

While you may recognize Merlant from Portrait of a Lady on Fire and Sharpe from The White Lotus, the trailer also features a quick appearance from Jamie Campbell Bower, best known for playing Vecna in Stranger Things.

Article continues after ad

Pathé

“Only two types frequent luxury hotels: those on the prowl and those on the run,” he tells Emmanuelle. The actor stars alongside Naomi Watts, Anthony Wong, and Chacha Huang.

Going off the trailer, it’s clear the film will feature plenty of sex – but the director insisted to Deadline that she wasn’t trying to “capture pornography.”

“It didn’t take me long to realise we were doing the opposite of pornography, which asks people not to think about something. Eroticism makes you the subject… I wanted her to think about her quest and not to think about the camera, for her to exist and not to show,” Diwan explained.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Emmanuelle is set for release on September 25, 2024. You can also check out what new movies are coming out in July, and new TV shows streaming this month.