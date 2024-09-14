Emily in Paris star describes infamous topless scene as “every actor’s worst nightmare”

Ashely Park, one of the stars of Emily in Paris, has come out to speak about her difficult experience filming one of the season’s most infamous nude scenes.

Emily in Paris Season 4 has come to an end with Netflix dropping its long awaited Part 2 on September 12.

While there many outstanding moments in the season from Emilys’ love triangle to the over-the-top-fashion, one particular scene featuring Mindy (Park) has struck a cord with a lot of viewers.

Article continues after ad

Season 4 Episode 8 found Mindy having to perform topless in the famous Parisian cabaret Crazy Horse and Park didn’t hold back when recalling her experience filming the sequence, telling People Magazine, “[It was] every actor’s worst nightmare.”

She continued, “We have this recurrent memory of being onstage, not knowing what you’re doing, in your underwear. And that is what I was living out actually, but surrounded by the most beautiful dancers in the world around me.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Episode 8 followed a subplot involving Mindy, an aspiring singer, deciding to perform at Crazy Horse in order to raise for her band to compete in Eurovision.

However, things took a turn for the worst when Mindy realized that her singing voice falters when she’s topless, rendering her plan useless until she and Emily could come up with a creative way around her stage fright.

While dancing to Britney Spear’s “Oops!… I Did It Again,” Emily threw an array of purses on stage to Mindy, who then used them to cover her body and completely gets over her previous hang ups.

Article continues after ad

When recalling filming the actual scene, Park said, “It was so stressful and so hard to do. If it had not been for the choreographer, Kyle Hanagami, coming in and my team around me, I don’t think I would’ve gotten through it.”

The actress concluded the interview by declaring she was “actually really proud of [the scene] now” and swearing she “will never forget” the journey she went on to be so comfortable with herself.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

All of Emily in Paris Season 4 is now streaming. For more, find out why the show botched its Eurovision storyline as well as downloading the entirety of the show’s soundtrack. You can also check out other TV shows streaming this month.