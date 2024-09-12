Emily in Paris creator teases “surprise storylines” could reappear in Season 5

We know what you’re thinking: surely there has to be an Emily in Paris Season 5? Netflix hasn’t confirmed anything yet, but creator Darren Star already has “surprise storylines” ready to go.

Emily in Paris Season 4 has been a tale of two halves, with both five-episode drops feeling completely separate from the other. Where Season 4 Part 1 tackled the Emily-Gabriel-Camille love triangle more directly, Part 2 took a different route… over to Rome, that is.

If you’ve already made your way through the binge-worthy TV show, you’ll know Emily has seemingly pitched up in Italy for good, heading up a new office for Agence Grateau in the capital city. She’s also lucky in love, having met new beau Marcello by fluke while skiing with Gabriel and Camille.

All of this tees up to make a potential Emily in Paris Season 5 – if it doesn’t get retitled – a very intriguing show indeed. But it gets more exciting… creator Darren Star has teased if new episodes did go ahead, a few unexpected storylines from seasons gone by might be brought back.

Speaking to Dexerto, he explained: “There’s a couple of potential storylines that have been set up in previous seasons that might make an appearance again in the future… in Season 5.

“That will be a surprise for new episodes.”

Actress Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, who plays Sylvie, added “Darren always keeps quiet about these things. He won’t say anything!”

As for the rest of the Emily in Paris cast, they all have different ideas about how Emily in Paris Season 5 could play out.

“I used pitch, in my head, where Julian would go,” said Samuel Arnold. “But every time I would come back for a new season, the writers would have done something way better. So now I’ve learned my lesson, I just trust Darren and his team.

“I’m very impatient to see what they’re cooking for Season 5.”

Lucas Bravo, who’s better known as Emily’s OG heartthrob Gabriel, had a different idea.

“I want Gabriel to open a vegetarian restaurant,” he added. “I know this is entertainment but we have a huge global international platform, it would be great to get that message out there.”

While Emily has seemingly settled down in Rome, fans saw Gabriel get his first Michelin star at the same time in the new TV show. When he hears Emily’s news, he makes moves to track her down… but will he be too late?

All of Emily in Paris Season 4 is available on the streaming service now.