Emily in Paris needs to change its name if it returns for Season 5

If you’ve already watched Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 2, you’ll know there’s a huge reason why the show’s name needs to change. But will it happen?

Our leading lady has had a like 180 over the last 24 hours – Emily in Paris has officially become Emily in Rome. Across the last two episodes of Season 4 Part 2, we see her spur-of-the-moment vacation turn into a permanent work opportunity in the Italian capital city.

After being rescued by a handsome stranger on a mountaintop, Emily bumps into new love interest Marcello, which spirals into a passionate summer love affair. At the same time, Sylvie is after representing his family business at Agence Grateau.

To cut a long story short, the pair both get their professional and personal goals. The catch? Marcello’s mother Antonia won’t sign off on an account unless Emily is in charge. In the final scene, Emily is seen leaving her new apartment to spend time with Marcello – with Gabriel intent on winning her back.

Now that Emily’s move looks to be permanent, there’s a huge question – does Emily in Paris Season 5 actually need to be Emily in Rome Season 1?

Sadly, we’re not going to know the answer to this just yet. Season 5 of the binge-worthy TV show hasn’t even been confirmed, although there have been rumors.

Creator Darren Star previously told Dexerto that if Emily in Paris Season 5 does get greenlit, there will be a few “surprise storylines” in the pipeline from seasons gone by.

Though there are still a few loose ends to wrap up – Sylvie’s feud with Louis, Mindy’s Eurovision journey – Emily doesn’t really need to stay in Rome to bear witness. In fact, the show could benefit from a complete location change.

Where Season 4 Part 1 felt like more of the same, Part 2 has revitalized the Netflix show. Marcello and a change of scene have both had a positive effect on her, giving new dimension to a format that’s starting to become a bit predictable.

Sometimes we outgrow places and situations, and we need to move on. The same has happened for Emily, and Rome has been her answer. New challenges and drama await in Italy, and we want to see it.

However, fans can’t get too ahead of themselves. It might look like Emily is settled in Rome for now, but there’s one glaring red flag that could draw her back to Paris – Gabriel. Given the show is entirely set up to follow their will-they-won’t-they journey, this won’t be the last of the pair being seen together.

Emily might have convinced herself she’s over Gabriel, but the writer’s room will likely think otherwise. If that’s the case – and let’s face it, it will be – we’re back treading over the same old situationship that hasn’t ever gone very far.

Netflix: If you’re listening, do us a favor and keep Emily in Rome… and make the big changes in Season 4 Part 2 mean something.

