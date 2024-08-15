Emily in Paris Season 4 soundtrack: All artists and songs

Before you see her, you hear her – but what tracks have been used in the new instalment of the Netflix show? Here’s a full Emily in Paris Season 4 soundtrack breakdown.

Life is a wild ride, but having something dependable can be a really good thing. In terms of new TV shows, Emily in Paris Season 4 is exactly that, with the titular character still stuck between her two love interests.

In our Season 4 Part 1 review, we wrote, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it – though Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 1 is taking this a little too literally. Emily is a girl for the moment, not the future, and we’re all best off only seeing her that way too.”

But it’s not all about the romantic drama! It’s also about the banging tunes that accompany it. Fear not… we’ve done a full Emily in Paris Season 4 soundtrack breakdown.

What songs are on the Emily in Paris Season 4 soundtrack?

Camp Claude, Zimmer, and Temple all make up key parts of the Emily in Paris Season 4 soundtrack.

Before we dive in, it’s worth flagging that Emily in Paris Season 4 is coming in two parts. Part 1, the first five episodes, dropped August 15, while Part 2 doesn’t come out on Netflix until September 12.

As a result, we don’t know the entire soundtrack for Season 4 yet – but to make things even weirder, only the first three episodes of Part 1 actually have a soundtrack at all. The following two are merely Emily digging herself deeper into more problems.

Episode 1 soundtrack

‘Chat dans la nuit’ by Dopamoon & Romain Muller

‘Love Is in the Air’ by John Paul Young

‘Encore’ by Dopamoon & Napkey

‘Paris Yeye Girl’ by Bea Parks & Jack Lake

‘Visons’ – Temple

Bolide Warner Chappell Production Music

‘Off’ by Les Filles & Christopher

‘3 Bikinis (feat Davide Loi) [French Dance Version]’ by Vegomatic

‘Fais comme si’ by Yan Wagner

‘Billet pour Paris’ Le Couleur

‘Buddy’ by Grand Voyage

‘Make you move’ by Camp Claude

Songs in Episode 2

‘Grave’ by Juniore

‘À la nage’ by UTO

‘Rendez-vous (feat Sofia Bolt)’ by Fantasydub

‘Let her go’ by Lucasv & Isaac Delusion

‘Side of You (feat Laumé)’ by Zimmer

Songs in Episode 3

‘Get Up and Run’ by PO1

‘Butterfly’ by Léonie Pernet

‘Heart of Glass’ (French rendition)

‘Chat dans la nuit’ by Dopamoon & Romain Muller

‘Hot Summer (feat Venessa Jackson)’ by Bellaire

‘Dancing in the Moonlight’ (French rendition)

We’ve still got a whole second half to go, so check back here for more Season 4 soundtrack updates as they come out.

