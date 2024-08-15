When does Emily in Paris return? Season 4 Part 2 delay explained

Not only was Emily in Paris Season 4 delayed, but Netflix has split it into two parts – but fret not, mon ami, as the second installment’s release date is imminent.

If you’re in the business of binge-worthy TV shows that require minimal commitment while promising a fabulous time, Emily in Paris is probably on your watchlist.

Although the Netflix series normally dumps all episodes of its seasons every December, making it the perfect holiday treat, Emily in Paris Season 4 had to follow a different schedule.

Article continues after ad

So, as you dig into Part 1 of the latest chapter for more of the Lily Collins’ character’s love triangle, here’s when to expect Part 2 and why it’s been delayed.

Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 2 lands on Netflix on September 12 at 12am PT / 3am ET.

Here’s when you can expect the new batch to arrive around the world:

4am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

12:30pm India Standard Time

5pm Australia

7pm New Zealand

There will be ten episodes in total – five in the first half and five in the second.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

As for what to expect, Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 1 ended on somewhat of a cliffhanger, and it’s related to Camille’s pregnancy (again). If you don’t mind spoilers, you can read our breakdown of the ending and episode recaps.

Why Season 4 was delayed

Much like many other US productions Emily in Paris’ fourth chapter was delayed due to the 2023 SAG AFTRA and WGA strikes, which have since been resolved.

So, rather than its usual December release date, the show was pushed forward to summer and split into two parts.

Article continues after ad

This has become more of a regular practice for some of Netflix’s bigger shows of late, switching up its usual binge-watching practice of dropping all episodes at once.

Netflix

For instance, Stranger Things Season 4 was split in two, with Part 1 dropping in May 2022 and Part 2 in July that same year.

Cobra Kai’s sixth and final chapter, meanwhile, is coming out in three five-episode installments – while Part 1 landed in July, Part 2 isn’t out until November 15 and Part 3 on an unspecified date in 2025.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Though it makes sense to stretch the more popular titles out, Emily in Paris isn’t exactly edge-of-your-seat drama, leading to some criticism from the fans.

“It’s a romcom, this makes no sense,” said one on X/Twitter, while another wrote, “I’m so over this two part thing Netflix has been doing.”

Others, however, are just eager for more Parisian melodrama. As said by a fan, “I am so ready to EAT. It’s time to live in Paris again in my mind.”

Article continues after ad

Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 1 is streaming on Netflix now. You can also read about the latest chapter’s soundtrack, how it destroyed a European institution, and find more great TV shows coming to streaming this month.