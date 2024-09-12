Team Gabriel or Marcello? Emily in Paris star has “had enough” of you picking sides

For four seasons, it’s been about Gabriel vs. another potential boyfriend in Emily in Paris – but now, actor Lucas Bravo thinks it’s time to pack the rivalries in.

What would Emily in Paris be without a sexy love triangle? When it comes to Season 4, the binge-worthy TV show has swapped out British charmer Alfie for Italian heartthrob Marcello. With Alfie settling down with a new girlfriend, Marcello swoops in to steal Emily’s attention away from Gabriel.

Article continues after ad

That might be just as well. Even though there isn’t actually a baby, things are getting pretty complicated in Gabriel’s world. His ties to Camille run deep, and new Agence Grateau employee Genevieve also has the hots for him.

With Season 4 Part 2 closing out, Emily is officially based in Rome and seems smitten with Marcello. Hearing the news from Paris, Gabriel makes his move to track Emily down… so does this mean the love triangle is back on?

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

According to actor Lucas Bravo, picking sides needs to stop, regardless of who Emily chooses. Speaking to Dexerto, he explained: “It’s not about Gabriel. I feel like it’s about who is the best for Emily. Let’s not, let’s not put them [Gabriel and Marcello] in competition.

“It’s been three years of Team Alfie, Team Gabriel. Let’s give it a rest with the teams. Enough of that. Let’s just root for Emily to be happy with the right person.”

Article continues after ad

Creator Darren Star had similar thoughts on the new TV show and its latest love interest.

“I don’t think there needs to be a boyfriend ranking, but I think he’s different from the others,” he added. “He represents something different in terms of a love interest that’s mixed with a little business relationship on the side.

“I think being Italian, he’s different from them anyway. Gabriel’s French and Alfie is British – as Mindy says, she’s stamping her passport.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Marcello officially arrives in Episode 8 of Season 4, after being the unnamed stranger who rescued Emily from the slopes in Episode 6.

However, things don’t go to plan after Sylvie reveals plans to sign Marcello’s company up to Agence Grateau after learning JVMA wants to do the same. All parties reach an agreed conclusion… but things still feel rocky as Emily enters a new chapter of her life.

Meanwhile, Gabriel finally achieves Michelin star status, avoiding an awkward kiss from Genevieve as she shares the news. He gets a congratulatory voice note from Emily, and it’s all feeling a bit platonic.

Article continues after ad

We know Gabriel has plans to track Emily down in Rome, but will he succeed?

All of Emily in Paris Season 4 is available on the streaming service now. Catch up with our episode recaps and ending explained, why it botched its Eurovision storyline, as well as the show’s soundtrack. You can also check out other TV shows streaming this month.