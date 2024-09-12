Emily in Paris Season 4 “called the bluff” of its unexpected cameo you’ll never see coming

Keep a close eye on Episode 7 of Emily in Paris Season 4 and you’ll notice a familiar face you’d never expect, with creator Darren Star admitting he “called the bluff” of the cameo in question.

People dream of their favorite celebrities starring in their favorite TV shows. For fans of Netflix series Emily in Paris, that dream might have just come true in new episodes of Season 4.

Split into two, the second half of the new TV show dropped on September 12, whisking Emily away to Rome for a new beau… and a new job opportunity.

But before she swaps crepes for pizza, our leading lady meets Genevieve, another American who’s ended up working at Agence Grateau. The pair go out for a welcome lunch only to spot Brigitte Macron – the current First Lady of France – behind them in the restaurant.

It’s a cameo nobody saw coming, but Emily in Paris Season 4 has delivered an impeccable real-world crossover. Speculation of Macron’s involvement was first reported back in April of this year.

Speaking to Dexerto, series creator Darren Star revealed he “called the bluff” of Macron when he asked her to do it.

“When I first met Madame Macron, she said she was a fan of the show. We just had nice we had tea with her, and it was really amazing experience,” Star explained.

“Then at the end, she said, ‘I’d love to be on the show.’ And so I called her bluff, and we worked it out, and she did it, playing herself.”

In the Episode 7 scene, Emily tries to get a selfie with Macron for her infamous Instagram page, before security grabs her.

If this feels familiar to you, there’s a reason why – Season 4 technically wasn’t the first Emily in Paris cameo that Macron had.

“Philippine (Leroy-Beaulieu, who plays Sylvie) reminded me she was in the show at the very beginning… although it wasn’t actually her. It was a double. But I think she was tickled by the whole idea.

“She’s a fan of the show, and so she came on and was fantastic. I mean, she was a natural in front of the camera.”

The mention happens in Season 1 Episode 2, where the French first lady shares one of Emily’s campaign posts on social media, changing her career for good.

Macron’s double is shown from the back sitting in the Élysée Palace… which ironically is where Star first met her in real life.

All of Emily in Paris Season 4 is available on the streaming service now.