5 questions Emily in Paris needs to answer in Season 4 Part 2

Part 1 has only just dropped on Netflix – but girl, we have questions. Here are five pressing questions Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 2 needs to answer, and sharpish.

If Virgin River is a bit too twee and Heartstopper is too invested in its romance, why not balance the two out by watching Emily in Paris Season 4?

It’s comforting predictability where similar versions of the bigger story – Emily being stuck between love interests Alfie and Gabriel – play out. This season, there are a few juicier sub-plots waiting for fans to get stuck into.

But what have we learned in the show so far, and what does this tell us about the episodes arriving in September? Here are the five questions Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 2 needs to address immediately. Warning: spoilers ahead!

Will Emily and Gabriel settle down?

Netflix

When we leave Emily and Gabriel in Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 1, they’re finally back together (like we didn’t already see that coming). However, their union is a pretty uneasy one. Neither of them can properly commit to a traditional romantic lifestyle – Emily lives with broken-hearted Mindy, while Gabriel has both Sofia and Camille in his apartment.

It’s quickly a recipe for disaster, resulting in a peaceful truce with underlying issues that neither of them talk about. To make matters worse, Emily isn’t exactly over Alfie either… and judging by the masquerade ball scene, the feelings are mutual.

This being a cozy Netflix drama, we know that this isn’t the last we’ll see of Alfie – the question is how will he appear? Can Emily and Gabriel come together as an actual functioning couple, or are we only at the tip of the iceberg of how much work needs to be done?

Can Sylvie come away from the tell-all unscathed?

Netflix

One of the biggest – and most shocking – storylines of Season 4 Part 1 is Sylvie’s decision to go on the record about her experience working for Louis de Léon. He’s a new character in Season 3 on Netflix, and you’ve probably noticed that he’s Nicholas’ dad.

There’s already a fair deal of tension when he’s introduced (he’s not exactly Mindy’s biggest fan), but Season 4 reveals something more sinister lurking underneath. When Mindy goes to JVMA to shop their closet, employees tell her Louis often asks to see women undress in front of him. Mindy tells Emily, Emily tells Sylvie… and she’s left in a real conundrum.

The first five episodes weave Sylvie’s will-she-won’t-she story into the bigger picture as she’s continuously approached by a journalist to go on the record. At the masquerade ball, the piece goes live – and Louis is having none of it.

With Julian finally back from the other side, it seems Sylvie has got one over on his reaction… but how much longer will that last, and what consequences lay in wait in Part 2?

Will Nicolas stop being a moron?

Netflix

This is probably a question we can apply to every season of Emily in Paris, but Nicholas’ idiocy is incredibly apparent in Season 4 of the new TV show. He rarely sees what is so easily in plain sight – his dad is a jerk, and Nicholas needs to drop him.

What begins as a thoughtful gesture of buying your girlfriend a beautiful dress to wear to a posh tennis match quickly has false pretenses… he’s merely done it to please his dad, who thinks Mindy’s dress sense is distasteful.

Nicholas’ actions lift the lid on his bigger issue of being unable to turn against Daddy, no matter how many terrible things people have to say about him. Towards the end of Part 1, he seems to sever ties, but only because he’s profiting from doing so.

As the JVMA board looks to boot out Louis like an episode of Succession, Nicholas is hoping he’ll get the top job – but that isn’t confirmed. Is Nicholas running before he can walk, and does he actually have his priorities in the right place?

Can Camille and Sofia work it out?

Netflix

When can a lesbian couple ever have a happy ending? Emily in Paris is following social trends by saying never. Sure, there’s the technicality that the pair were cheating behind Gabriel’s back. But nobody’s perfect!

In Season 4, Camille and Sofia are trying to make things work after Camille disappears post-wedding. Trouble is, they’re living with Gabriel – which doesn’t just cramp life for him and Emily, but it stunts their emotional growth as a couple.

Sure enough, it ends in tears as Sofia leaves for home. She wants Camille to go with her, but thanks to the baby, she refuses. Sofia sees that Camille can never be fully untangled from Gabriel, putting a strain on their future and relationship. But will Camille see sense and win back the woman she loves?

Mindy and Eurovision – a match made in heaven?

Netflix

In one of the more unexpected pairing seasons, Mindy sets her sights on entering the Eurovision Song Contest in Season 4 Episode 1. Does she really know what’s in store or what it’s about? No. But it’s a big deal in Europe, and a major foot in the door of showbiz.

However, Mindy’s dreams quickly come to a halt. When she talks to PR about managing her potential entry, she learns they won’t finance anything she does – meaning she needs cash, and fast. Fortunately, that dress we mentioned earlier gets her some of the way there.

After singing ‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart’ at Sylvie’s event, there isn’t much in the way of drive for Mindy’s journey to stardom. If she wants to get back on the Eurovision horse, she needs to get her act together and actually do something.

Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 2 is coming to Netflix in September, with Part 1 out now.